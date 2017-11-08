Everyone is losing it over 'Law and Order: SVU's' perfect use of Twitter's new 280 characters.

Yesterday, Twitter bestowed a fancy 280-character limit on all of its users.
Plenty of people hilariously took advantage of the new, longer restriction–but none so expertly as whoever runs Law and Order: SVU's official Twitter account.
Law and Order: SVU used Twitter's extra 140 characters to finally tweet out... the full narration that opens each episode.
(You know you read that in Steven Zirnkilton's voice.)
Despite being something we've all heard a thousand times, the 272-character tweet quickly went viral. It racked up about 192,000 likes, 108,000 retweets, and thousands of replies praising the tweet.
Actor Don Cheadle has never appeared on the show, but he's evidently a fan.
Naturally, the Law and Order: SVU social media team is loving the attention, and they're keeping the conversation going.
Basically, if this perfect tweet didn't convince you that 280 characters was a good move, nothing will.