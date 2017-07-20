Advertising

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy announced on Wednesday evening that Lena Dunham would be joining the cast of the show's highly anticipated upcoming 7th season.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

Lena Dunham, creator and star of Girls, is a polarizing figure to say the least, and by the looks of the responses on Murphy's tweet, most American Horror Story fans are not looking forward to seeing her on the show.

Shit, meet fan.

PLEASE KILL HER CHARACTER OFF ON THE FIRST EPISODE — FUCK TRUMP (@chrisholmez) July 20, 2017

Why do you keep making it less appealing — Charlie Nash (@MrNashington) July 20, 2017

this is very bad news — laura lannister 🦁 (@djlauralux) July 20, 2017

lana dunham is an actual american horror story — fetish|zack (@uncabaello) July 20, 2017

Yikes. That is not exactly a warm welcome for Dunham. But hey, at least people are scared. This is a show about horror, after all.

American Horror Story mainstay Sarah Paulson defended the casting choice when someone skeptically asked her what was going on:

Magic and dream of all dreams — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) July 20, 2017

Little is still known about the upcoming season of American Horror Story set to premiere in September, but Ryan Murphy did disclose it would be centered around the 2016 election. For the record, Dunham was a devoted Hillary Clinton supporter.

Mixing Lena Dunham and politics? For most, this is a horror story indeed.

