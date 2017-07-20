American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy announced on Wednesday evening that Lena Dunham would be joining the cast of the show's highly anticipated upcoming 7th season.
Lena Dunham, creator and star of Girls, is a polarizing figure to say the least, and by the looks of the responses on Murphy's tweet, most American Horror Story fans are not looking forward to seeing her on the show.
Shit, meet fan.
Yikes. That is not exactly a warm welcome for Dunham. But hey, at least people are scared. This is a show about horror, after all.
American Horror Story mainstay Sarah Paulson defended the casting choice when someone skeptically asked her what was going on:
Little is still known about the upcoming season of American Horror Story set to premiere in September, but Ryan Murphy did disclose it would be centered around the 2016 election. For the record, Dunham was a devoted Hillary Clinton supporter.
Mixing Lena Dunham and politics? For most, this is a horror story indeed.