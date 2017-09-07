Game of Thrones might be leaving us alone in the cold winter until season eight, but we have the memories of the saga to keep us warm. Hilarious GoT superfan Leslie Jones joined the world in live-tweeting the action and shouting at the TV this past season—let her be your Three-Eyed Raven and take you back in time.
Put your earphones on—it's the video commentary that kills.
Episode 1: "Dragonstone"
Episode 2: "Stormborn"
Episode 3: "The Queen's Justice"
Episode 4: "The Spoilers of War"
Leslie was sick when the episode first aired...
...but she caught up with Seth Meyers for our enjoyment.
Episode 5: "Eastwatch"
Episode 6: "Beyond the Wall"
Episode 7: "The Dragon and the Wolf"