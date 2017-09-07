Advertising

Game of Thrones might be leaving us alone in the cold winter until season eight, but we have the memories of the saga to keep us warm. Hilarious GoT superfan Leslie Jones joined the world in live-tweeting the action and shouting at the TV this past season—let her be your Three-Eyed Raven and take you back in time.

A recap of her recaps. giphy

Put your earphones on—it's the video commentary that kills.

Episode 1: "Dragonstone"

Homecoming queen. Giphy

Winter came for house Frey!! Damn Arya!! That's some gangster shit!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

BEST SEASON OPENING EVER!! SHE WAS SO CALM!! YAAAAS!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

I mean I know you the queen but y'all ain't got like a Christian Siriano or a Macy's or NYCO Cause this dress. Woof! She gives no fucks! pic.twitter.com/fx2YnN5gHy — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

Aw damn is he "wilding out" on the Kingslayer?! Aw man this guy is an asshole! "I like it a lought" pic.twitter.com/2maUdLmJCe — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

Hey I know who that is!! pic.twitter.com/YbMhcRIhMG — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

Damn I was fucking eating did not need the shit montages!! Thanks GOT! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 17, 2017

Episode 2: "Stormborn"

Theon literally has no balls. Giphy

Yoooooo!! Varys just gave the "color purple" "I had to fight all my life" speech!! He choose you QWERN!!!! pic.twitter.com/gfuCTwgdBj — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Heeey Cersei, Cers, cersei baby I'm gone need you to get a stylist k boo boo. This shit! doing no justice fo complexion. I know you busy... pic.twitter.com/g9TNJw4xEp — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Little finger got to go! Creepy mf!! pic.twitter.com/zD2g7Qbklz — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Episode 3: "The Queen's Justice"

Jon Snow, stepfather of dragons. Giphy

You know nothing Jon Snow!! pic.twitter.com/0LJDtiiUPV — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 31, 2017

Man Cers you really need a stylist!! pic.twitter.com/qKGUhbqkvf — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 31, 2017

Ladies and Gentlemen the real gangster!!! Fuck you and that bitch!! pic.twitter.com/RyW6cYZzfN — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 31, 2017

No! You gots Jon Snow fucked up son!! In your title I didn't hear" sucker of this here dick?!"You best know I'm Jon Snow!Talking bend a knee pic.twitter.com/DngnrizXCO — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 31, 2017

Episode 4: "The Spoilers of War"

They grow up so fast. giphy

Leslie was sick when the episode first aired...

Sorry twitters I'm so sick with flu or cold or whatever this is. So won't be live tweeting GOT tonight. Will be watching though!! Sorry 🤧🤒🤧😷 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 7, 2017

...but she caught up with Seth Meyers for our enjoyment.

Episode 5: "Eastwatch"

Family reunion! Giphy

What you sad for? pic.twitter.com/4DUBAOk9hV — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

When you realize you may have made the wrong decision. This shit is gonna hurt homie!! pic.twitter.com/Y3w4Zq7abo — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

That feeling when you realized your boss gives no fucks lol pic.twitter.com/XfQ67nb1So — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

"The bitch in the fucked up hat got me! Fuck I wish I had a better dress!!!!" pic.twitter.com/jEEBUXfLXv — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

Even the dragon can't resist Jon Snow!! Oooooo touch me again king of the north. Denarys YOU need to bend a knee! Jesus Wept he so fine!! pic.twitter.com/6EOpDmsa3g — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

Soooooo they are assholes!! pic.twitter.com/Nb6OzL2JhQ — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

He like I still can't get that ass!! I came back from the statue disease and this bitch still don't see my love! Fuck her! pic.twitter.com/OWd4k1YEEL — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

Yo real talk what the fuck is gonna happen!! pic.twitter.com/gGCsKNMUed — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 14, 2017

Episode 6: "Beyond the Wall"

Great Walking Dead crossover episode. giphy

Oh oh this is not good! pic.twitter.com/PKaEdy6TE3 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017

This fucking little finger's doing. Fuck come on arya please be smart. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017

DAMN!! That's was a white walker bear!!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017

NOT THE DRAGON!!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA! NOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/aPemLlF4iC — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017

I'm devastated!! This shit was real!! We lost a dragon!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017

So sorry. Totally inappropriate pic.twitter.com/hMI4J7K3zV — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017

Um is she gonna kill Sansa y'all? Please no — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 21, 2017

Episode 7: "The Dragon and the Wolf"

I'm pro-incest if it's auntie-incest. giphy

What is up with that ugly ass sweater!! pic.twitter.com/708Xe0TcgP — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

I'm convinced Bron is from Compton!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

That look of "Oh shit this bitch really do hot dragons!!" Shit shit shit!! pic.twitter.com/cZ7o2XKzq5 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

Man Cersei do you not watch project runway?! This hem is fucking horrible. I'm gonna need you to stop shopping for yourself! K boo boo!! pic.twitter.com/obwl20q1eM — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

Come on man you gonna have to give it up man. She not gonna be with you!! pic.twitter.com/iXxKDuTcm6 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

OH SHIT!! THE JIG IS UP MUTHAFUCKA!!! pic.twitter.com/nGHdtoqB0A — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

That moment you realize i need to beg for my fucking life!! These bitches bout to kill me!! Oh what a fitting death!! pic.twitter.com/9sX6fz3Piz — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

BEST FUCKING SHOW ON TV!!! AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!! NOW THATS A FUCKING FINALE!! GOT GOT GOT!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) August 28, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.