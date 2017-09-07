Advertising

Game of Thrones might be leaving us alone in the cold winter until season eight, but we have the memories of the saga to keep us warm. Hilarious GoT superfan Leslie Jones joined the world in live-tweeting the action and shouting at the TV this past season—let her be your Three-Eyed Raven and take you back in time.

A recap of her recaps.
giphy

Put your earphones on—it's the video commentary that kills.

Episode 1: "Dragonstone"

Homecoming queen.
Giphy
Episode 2: "Stormborn"

Theon literally has no balls.
Giphy
Episode 3: "The Queen's Justice"

Jon Snow, stepfather of dragons.
Giphy
Episode 4: "The Spoilers of War"

They grow up so fast.
giphy

Leslie was sick when the episode first aired...

...but she caught up with Seth Meyers for our enjoyment.

Episode 5: "Eastwatch"

Family reunion!
Giphy
Episode 6: "Beyond the Wall"

Great Walking Dead crossover episode.
giphy
Episode 7: "The Dragon and the Wolf"

I'm pro-incest if it's auntie-incest.
giphy
