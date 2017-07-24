Advertising

Leslie Jones just has this way of making everything better—SNL, the Olympics, and now, HBO's Game of Thrones.

On Sunday night, the comedian was live-tweeting her viewing of Game of Thrones, which was as hilarious as you'd expect it to be. This isn't the first time she's live-tweeted the show—she did it last year, too. Here, in a series of tweets, are Jones' takes on the popular show. It's all the fun of watching the show with her, except you don't have to share your popcorn.

This is me. Giphy

Alright I'm starting late cause I was watching something else. Anyhoo!! Here we go!! #GameofThrones7 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

The face of "I got some explaining to do" yeah mf we asking eeer'thang! "So what that you had said mf?!" pic.twitter.com/sjAXExK11T — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Yoooooo!! Varys just gave the "color purple" "I had to fight all my life" speech!! He choose you QWERN!!!! pic.twitter.com/gfuCTwgdBj — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

this GANGSTA!! "If you don't like what I'm doing SAY IT TO MY FACE! Don't conspire!!" Man that is how you fucking keep your squad tight!! pic.twitter.com/szPeJ4Ko07 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Daenerys really will burn you alive, make no mistake about that.

"But also remember, I AINT NO JOKE!!" pic.twitter.com/uN9vL1vGgr — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Jones is not a fan of Red priestess Melisandre.

This Bitch!! You talking about somebody who really need to be burned the fuck up!! pic.twitter.com/aDwpBx1Dyr — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Yeeeeeeeeaaah! Call Jon snow!! Look at her face!! That's a "ooooo Jon snow" face!! pic.twitter.com/bVRSzF7zjj — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

There's no way Jon Snow is going to "bend the knee."

Um....um... Jon snow not gone do that baby. Um maybe he will like kiss a knuckle but he ain't bending knees and shit! pic.twitter.com/dK9YZnYRRC — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Seriously.

Ok why does no one know about the "white walkers" that's the real threat yo! WTF?! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Let's do something about Cersei's hair, too, if possible.

Heeey Cersei, Cers, cersei baby I'm gone need you to get a stylist k boo boo. This shit! doing no justice fo complexion. I know you busy... pic.twitter.com/g9TNJw4xEp — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

These chicks are fucking mad yo!! Y'all need to calm down!! pic.twitter.com/eNSMn7WXRb — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Jones does like Tyrion, though.

Man with the plan yo!! We got this!! pic.twitter.com/YeMqpBxzZ2 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

As Jones points out, just because one is castrated doesn't mean one can't have any fun. Words to live by.

Hey man just cause he ain't got nothing man don't mean he can't do nothing man!! pic.twitter.com/YNoka0BF2N — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Jones definitely screamed more than Jorah Mormont did getting his Greyscale removed. Somebody should have brought her the rum.

Don't scream?! Then you should have brought more than rum mf! pic.twitter.com/cXUMCWnKXU — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

They really are going for gross. Sam's soup ladling/bedpan emptying sequence last week? Blech.

Man GOT are y'all going for gross this year WTF?! pic.twitter.com/J8NrB0IDTX — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Jones also doesn't like Petyr Baelish, but then again, no one does.

Little finger bitch ass!! pic.twitter.com/n5GaNHO0Ps — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Little finger got to go! Creepy mf!! pic.twitter.com/zD2g7Qbklz — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Arya's direwolf Nymeria truly is a big ass dog. That's a pretty good description of direwolves in general.

That's a big ass dog!! pic.twitter.com/mOhn1tpK4R — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 24, 2017

Jones' commentary makes an already good show even better. And she's not shy with those opinions. Keep those takes coming, lady.

