Leslie Jones just has this way of making everything better—SNL, the Olympics, and now, HBO's Game of Thrones.
On Sunday night, the comedian was live-tweeting her viewing of Game of Thrones, which was as hilarious as you'd expect it to be. This isn't the first time she's live-tweeted the show—she did it last year, too. Here, in a series of tweets, are Jones' takes on the popular show. It's all the fun of watching the show with her, except you don't have to share your popcorn.
Daenerys really will burn you alive, make no mistake about that.
Jones is not a fan of Red priestess Melisandre.
There's no way Jon Snow is going to "bend the knee."
Seriously.
Let's do something about Cersei's hair, too, if possible.
Jones does like Tyrion, though.
As Jones points out, just because one is castrated doesn't mean one can't have any fun. Words to live by.
Jones definitely screamed more than Jorah Mormont did getting his Greyscale removed. Somebody should have brought her the rum.
They really are going for gross. Sam's soup ladling/bedpan emptying sequence last week? Blech.
Jones also doesn't like Petyr Baelish, but then again, no one does.
Arya's direwolf Nymeria truly is a big ass dog. That's a pretty good description of direwolves in general.
Jones' commentary makes an already good show even better. And she's not shy with those opinions. Keep those takes coming, lady.