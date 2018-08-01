Lisa Kudrow reveals the ‘Friends’ cast’s pre-show ritual, and it might make you emotional.

The cast of the hit sitcom Friends not only played buddies onscreen, but were very close offscreen, too.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on the iconic television show, recently filmed a segment for People Magazine's parenting vlog, Celeb Parents Get Real. In it, she discussed what the cast would do every time before they would film an episode of Friends.

"The six of us would do a huddle backstage and just say, 'All right, have a good show, love you, love you, love you, love you, love you,'" revealed Kudrow.

But wait, it gets cuter!

When Kudrow became pregnant while filming season 4 of Friends, the show was more than accommodating to Kudrow. Writers ended up creating a storyline for her where Phoebe acted as surrogate for brother's triplets so she didn't have to hide her pregnancy on the show.

The cast also slightly amended their pre-show ritual:

"When I was pregnant, they would say: 'Have a great show. Love you, love you, — love you, little Julian!' because we knew it was a boy and that was his name," said Kudrow. "It was so sweet, they included my little fetus in the huddle."