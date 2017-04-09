Advertising

"Why did the chicken cross the road?" is a timeless set-up for bad jokes, so it's especially gratifying to see standup comedian Louis C.K. start there in his monologue for Saturday Night Live. As it turns out, the answer has a lot to do with the state of race relations! From there, he takes us on a great riff about the lives of animals—including his understanding of giraffes, goats, and moose—before explaining the problems he has with fancy hotels. Buckle up for 10 solid minutes of laughs, because this dude is still at the top of his game, riding high.

