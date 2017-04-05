Advertising

Louis C.K. is not shy about his feelings on politics. The comedian made headlines last year when he sent out an email blast condemning Donald Trump, calling him "an insane bigot" and comparing him to Hitler. When Louis C.K. dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, he took a moment to clear up how he really feels about the now-president.

While Louis C.K. admits that he regrets sending out the email, he still believes what he said. He goes on to explain that there are different levels of liars in the world, and that Donald Trump is the most extreme kind - a "gross, crook, dirty lying sack of shit."

When Stephen Colbert points out a Trump voter in the crowd, Louis C.K. makes sure the audience knows he has nothing against the people who voted for the president, calling the guy "the victim of the lying."

"It's not a political position," Louis continued. "It's just when you look at someone and go, 'That guy's a lying sack of shit,' it's just simple. That's what it is."

