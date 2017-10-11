Advertising

Matt Damon is having a tough week. Well, not as tough as the dozens of women who were sexually harassed and assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, but a tough week.

First, it was alleged that good Will Hunting, along with Russell Crowe, got the New York Times to kill a story about Weinstein's disgusting behavior towards women back in 2004. And then, once his silence was sufficiently deafening, the statement he made got roasted because he basically just said, "OMG I have daughters!!!"

To try and get on your good side again, Damon, who for decades has been "waiting" backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live! for his chance to shine, "crashed" an interview with the cast of Thor: Ragnarok, which made me even madder.

Enabling sexual predators is one thing, but standing in the way between the audience and Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo?

That's too far, bro.

