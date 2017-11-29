Matt Lauer fired from NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior. Here's what we know so far.

They're dropping like flies.

On Wednesday morning, Savannah Guthrie opened the Today show a little differently than usual by announcing that her veteran co-anchor, Matt Lauer, has been fired after two decades on the job. Lauer has been accused of sexual harassment by a colleague.

"This is a sad morning at 'Today' and NBC News," said Guthrie. "As I'm sure you can understand, we are devastated. I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear colleague."

Guthrie also added that she is "heartbroken" for the woman who accused Lauer of misconduct, adding that it is "it's long overdue" that women feel comfortable naming their abusers.

According to CNN, the news about Lauer's termination was announced in a memo to the staff from NBC News chairman Andrew Lack. Lack stated that the network "received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer" on Monday night, and though this is the first complaint lodged against Lauer in his career at the network, they have reason to believe that this "may not have been an isolated incident."