It's been almost 13 years since Friends went off the air, but if you're anything like me, you're probably still quoting Chandler Bing one-liners all the time. Everyone has a favorite Chandler joke, even Chandler himself (aka Matthew Perry). Perry was on Good Morning America on Thursday, where he shared his all-time favorite Chandler-ism.

WATCH: @MatthewPerry talks about 'FRIENDS' and his all-time favorite Chandler Bing one-liner! pic.twitter.com/lEPqAbj1JE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 30, 2017

Matthew Perry's favorite Friends joke is from the Season 2 episode, "The One With Ross' New Girlfriend." The character Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) is talking to Chandler about his family's longtime tailor. Here's the exchange:

JOEY: You should go see Frankie, my family’s been going to him forever. He did my first suit when I was 15... No, wait, 16. No, excuse me, 15. When was 1990? CHANDLER: Okay, you have to stop the Q-Tip when there's resistance!

Ahh, memories. Who else is now planning to spend their weekend holed up watching old episodes of Friends?

https://giphy.com/gifs/friends-matthew-perry-chandler-bing-8IqEMUfybiNri

