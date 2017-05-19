Advertising

Chandler Bing, who is actually an actor named "Matthew Perry," spilled some Friends gossip last night while playing a game called "Plead the Fifth" on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

Cohen asked Perry, who seemed a little less than thrilled to be there, to "name a storyline from Friends that you thought jumped the shark or you thought when you got the script, 'is this really happening?"

Perry responded that there was one storyline that made the actor say NOPE. It involved a strip club—and sandwiches.

“There was a storyline on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip joint because he really liked the sandwiches," he said. "I called up and I said, 'Let’s not do this one.'" The writers agreed to cut the plot line from the show, which is too bad because tbh that sounds hilarious (why don't you like sandwiches, Matthew Perry????).

You can watch the whole segment here:

Cohen also asked Perry if any of the main six cast mates ever slept together off-screen (there have been some salacious rumors). But the actor said he thinks there was "no sex between any of them." MMMMmmmmmmkay, Matthew Perry. Mmmkay.

