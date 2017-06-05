Advertising

Could Matthew Perry BE anymore afraid of a Friends reunion?

He literally has nightmares about the idea.

No matter how hard Perry may try, the actor is preserved in amber, immortalized for all eternity as one Chandler Muriel Bing. With every other show you once loved returning to make money reunite you with old friends, the prospect of a Friends reunion makes Perry anxious.

In an interview about his play The End of Longing, which he both wrote and stars in, Variety brought up the "nostalgia boom," which Perry must get asked about every day.

Ms. Chanandler Bong responded:

I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do “Friends” again and nobody cares. We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?

After all this time, and all this pressure, Perry's fear that a Friends reunion would arrive not with a bang (Bing?), but a whimper.

Ask any of the other Friends, and they respond to the idea of a reunion with a resounding NO. Jennifer Aniston went as far as to say that Central Perk hangouts could hardly happen in today's day and age.

"There was something about a time when our faces weren't shoved into cell phones, and we weren't checking Facebooks and Instagrams and we were in a room together or in at coffee shop together and we were talking." She told Scottish TV host Lorraine Kelly. "We've lost that."

I guess the closest thing we'll get to a Friends reunion will be Matthew Perry's subconscious.

