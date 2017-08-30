Advertising

When Game of Thrones is off the air and there's no gossip because all the celebs have already left their marriages in flaming tatters, there's only one thing we can turn to for a consistently entertaining break from the dreary work day...

Maury. Springer. Lake. Phil. These are the gods of drama that bless us, like benevolent deities of tittle-tattle, with something to gawk at for five minutes (or five hours) before we get back to work.

Before we get started, here's a clip from an old Maury Povich interview on Reddit, in which he vehemently denied any deceit or exaggeration on the part of his producers.

"All of it is real," says Maury, and because faith is a choice, we choose to believe him.

Check the end of this article for more direct quotes from the Godfather of Goss, but in the meantime, here's what a few people—who say they've been on your favorite tabloid talk shows—say the experience was really like.

Take their answers with a grain of salt as big as a shoe being hurled at the father-to-be.

1. GoProDad kicks it off with a behind-the-scenes look at Ricki Lake.

My Wife and I were on Ricki Lake back in 1993. We were dating back then, we are married now. We told a lie to get on the show. Here is a link to a video. Basically they separate you into private rooms, then they have producers come in and stir shit up. She said this about you. He said this about you. We went in there laughing but got on stage pissed off because of the lies the Producers told. We are still married and still in love. Update: So I became friends with Ricki Lake on Facebook about 5yrs ago. And I sent her the link to my Youtube video. Well a few years ago she is promoting her new talk show and guess who they show as a Clip from her old show.... me

He elaborated:

I dont remember them all, but the one that has stuck with me is "She just called you a pussy in the other room. She thinks you have no backbone and that is why you need your cousin to defend you". That struck me hard and I was pretty pissed off hearing that. I did not know the Producers were lying. I believed every word they said as did she. You can see at the start of the video how pissed she looks. We still laugh about this and our daughter thinks this is the greatest thing.

2. Doodlebaker knows the truth behind 'scared straight.'

Someone I went to school with was on Maury on one of those "help my 14 year old wants a baby!" episodes where they take teens and actually make them take care of babies and kids to try to scare them out of it. Anyway she got what she wanted and became a teen mom :') I wish I remembered her name so I could find her Facebook, and judge her life choices to try to feel better about myself.

3. Meme-com-poop's tale is as old as time. Or at least as old as Maury. 26.

A guy I work with was a regular on Maury. He was one of the people that you'd see "updates" on fairly regularly. He first went on there, because his girlfriend had something to tell him. Turns out that she had cheated on him and there was a possibility that he wasn't the father of their child. He's crying and they bring out the guy she cheated with. They've done DNA tests and tell my co-worker that he IS NOT the father. He's crazy about his kid, so of course he's devastated. Then they read the results for the other guy. Of course, he IS NOT the father, either. She swears that's the only time she's cheated, etc, etc. Then they go back on Maury and she remembered about three other guys she had cheated with. Go figure, none of them are the father, either. They wound up testing 7 or 8 guys before they actually found the real father. His dumb ass actually ended up marrying her. They still kept showing up on Maury for updates. No one was too surprised when she dumped him a couple years later because she'd started hooking up with the baby daddy again. Last I saw of him, he was fired because he kept showing up to work all fucked up. I still occasionally flip thru channels and see re-runs with him on it.

4. Slimjim1135 actually worked at Maury. Imagine the office drama.

I interned on Maury about five years ago. I actually met my girlfriend from there, as she was interning too, so it was a pretty surreal experience for me. There were about 30 interns and our primary job was to answer the phones for those questions the show asks viewers to call about. Other than that, we were basically errand boys for the staff to get their lunches and do their shopping. The guests on the show are actually real. We'd handle the callers and send the good ones up to managers who would weed through the candidates to find the best ones. A few hundred calls would come in a day. Probably a little over half were obviously fake, but we'd get a few dozen good ones a day, so finding real people to go on isn't a problem. As far as guests being coached on what to say, the producer was pretty good at controlling the crowd for the cheers and boos, so that kind of dictated the direction of the things. I think producers talked to the guests right before taping to get their emotions high, but I personally never saw any of it. Also, Jerry and Maury and Steve are all filmed at the same place in Stamford, Connecticut. Each show has their own taping days, and they do a pretty neat job of changing the sets so easily.

5. Again, says Corohr, no one actually learns a lesson.

My sister and her husband were on Dr. Phil about 10 years ago. It was a more light-hearted episode. Their story was that my sister wanted a kid but her husband said they didn't have the money for it. Dr. Phil sided with my brother in law. Less than a year later she was pregnant. So the advice wasn't taken. BTW, that kid is now almost 9 and is the spawn of Satan.

6. RenAndStimulants tries to Phil-shame a coworker. Can't be done.

My dad's coworker was on Dr. Phil with his wife. He excitedly showed us the video when he came over for a party and just was fucking carrying it on him. Anyways it was on a "Save this relationship episode" where his then 4th wife complained about him and he just said he wasn't doing any wrong. He ended up getting divorced a few months later and still doesn't know why. He also doesn't understand that happily showing the tape to people is weird and makes him seem extremely unlikeable.

7. Smack-a-bro's uncle is a national treasure.

My uncle was on there. He is a big biker dude and was in a "love triangle." It was pretty funny considering he's a pretty normal person and I wouldn't consider him a hillbilly or anything of the sort. The two women in the love triangle went at it with the hair pulling and punching while he watched and laughed. It was pretty funny. I think he got paid $100 for appearing. Another funny thing is every year around fathers day my cousin changes his profile picture to a screen cap of his dad from the show in his biker get-up with the springer logo in the corner. Classic.

8. While Davelau throws shade at the whole 'not scripted' premise.

My old neighbors were on the Maury show. While the basic story they featured was true, there was a lot of embellishment. The story was that the wife wanted the husband to quit his band and change his appearance. For the show, the wife was given very conservative clothes and appeared much more serious than she ever was in real life. The man was dressed to look like a wild man. In real life, they were both somewhere in the middle. They did some taped segments ahead of time and although the staff did not tell them what to say, the staff did suggest re-taping portions to make them "support the story more." It was a gentle prompting and they felt like they had to be dramatic to get on the show. Their trip to the show was paid for and they thought it was worth it. They never saw Maury until they went out on the stage. The only interaction they had with him were those 15 or so minutes he questioned them. The husband, as expected, agreed to change his ways and they left the stage. They were escorted from the building and headed home. The wife had to return the clothes she was given to wear on the show. They thought the trip was fun and worth it. I did not know this couple well but they loved that people who knew them saw the show and they said they would have done it again in a minute.

Alright, now that you've wet your gossip whistle with stories of contestants, let's get back to the god himself.

In his Reddit AMA, someone asked Maury for "the most memorable thing that's every happened on your show.."

And Maury delivered:

It's happened twice. A woman accused a guy of being the father of her twins. And when I opened the envelope - and I don't know the answers before anybody else does - he was the father of one of the twins, but not the other. And they were fraternal twins. And science says that's a million-to-one shot, that there could be two fathers of twins. And it's happened twice. So the million-to-one shot has come in twice. And that's the most surprised I ever was.

And we'll leave you with this, lest you think reality TV is mere trash with no applicable life morals. Here's what Maury said was the "most valuable lesson" he's learned from watching so many dysfunctional lovers stream onto and off of his set.

And so spake Maury:

Well, I'll tell ya - it could apply to the guests on my show. It's okay to argue, and it's okay to have separate feelings from each other, in terms of subject matter, and argue, and things like that. But you've GOT to make up before the head hits the pillow at night. And also, I've learned (unfortunately a lot of my guests haven't with the lie detector show) you've got to give your significant other a long leash, and have a lot of trust in them, so they can remain independent and you are a couple at the same time.

MAURY. MAURY. MAURY.

Here's a clip to get your daytime binge started:

