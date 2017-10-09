Advertising

Over the weekend, certain locations of McDonald's brought back their Szechuan sauce (which came out as a promotion for the Disney movie Mulan) after sci-fi cartoon Rick and Morty fans demanded it, based on an episode of the show. Unfortunately, things didn't go quite as planned, and most of the fans who wanted the McNuggets dipping sauce weren't able to get it. Lines were long, supply was low, and people ended up scalping packets of the sauce for as much as $700 on eBay, according to EW.

McDonald's apologized, but irate fans of the show really let them have it on Twitter.

McDonald's had one job. That Szechuan sauce stunt was a slam dunk. Rick and Morty did the work, they just needed to make enough sauce. — Sam (@NoUseToMeDead) October 9, 2017

Waited over 4 hours . no sauce. No poster. I git a sticker and it didn't even have the sauce on it.. it said mustard... pic.twitter.com/j3R1dKWKvU — Jonathan Bullrock (@JonathanBull0) October 8, 2017

Everyone who stood in that line for hours just to be told your locations were out of the Szechuan sauce is even more mad at you now. — Derpy’s Muffin Shop (@DerpyMuffinShop) October 9, 2017

Well, buck up, campers, because it turns out that McDonald's IS bringing back the Szechuan sauce, and this time for more than a day.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017

McDonald's issued a statement on Twitter saying, in part,

Szechuan sauce is coming back once again this winter. And instead of being one-day-only and limited to certain restaurants, we’re bringing back more — a lot more — so that any fan who’s willing to do whatever it takes for Szechuan sauce will only have to ask for it at a nearby McDonald’s.

I guess all that complaining paid off!

