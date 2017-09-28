Advertising

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who's most famous for ranting against the idea that Santas could be black, started her new tenure at NBC with a series of screwups.

First, she came off as homophobic, asking a Will & Grace superfan, "Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?" adding, "the gay thing's gonna work out great."

Here is Megyn Kelly telling a gay #WillAndGrace superfan, "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great." 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/KyN9kVQ0rK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017

THEN she pissed off Jane Fonda with weird, rude questions about her plastic surgery.

Now this morning's f*ck up on Megyn Kelly Today was surprisingly not her fault, but came courtesy of her cameraman.

Midway through interviewing soccer star Carly Lloyd, a cameraman walked into the frame and audibly said sh*t, and it's a delight.

Megyn Kelly's camera man stepped into the frame and then said "shit." pic.twitter.com/zh5vaFPQGl — Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 28, 2017

The cameraman should take over hosting the show. He's probably better at talking to celebrities.

