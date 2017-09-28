Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who's most famous for ranting against the idea that Santas could be black, started her new tenure at NBC with a series of screwups.
First, she came off as homophobic, asking a Will & Grace superfan, "Is it true that you became a lawyer, and you became gay, because of Will?" adding, "the gay thing's gonna work out great."
THEN she pissed off Jane Fonda with weird, rude questions about her plastic surgery.
Now this morning's f*ck up on Megyn Kelly Today was surprisingly not her fault, but came courtesy of her cameraman.
Midway through interviewing soccer star Carly Lloyd, a cameraman walked into the frame and audibly said sh*t, and it's a delight.
The cameraman should take over hosting the show. He's probably better at talking to celebrities.