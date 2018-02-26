Apparently everyone at the 'Megyn Kelly Today' show hates Megyn Kelly.

According to an article in Page Six, Megyn Kelly, formerly of Fox News, is not settling into her role as morning talk show host very well. Anyone who's watched the show can see that. There's reportedly a lot of conflict surrounding Kelly's show (the aptly named Megyn Kelly Today), and much of it of her own doing.
Sources have told Page Six that NBC executives are starting to get really tired of the drama that seems to find its way to Kelly's show, like the time she asked about Jane Fonda's plastic surgery (ugh) and then questioned Fonda's patriotism after Fonda poked fun at that moment. During a monologue in January, Kelly brought up Fonda's old Vietnam War protests, saying, “Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive."
WOW. But that's just the stuff in front of the cameras. According to a "high-ranking NBC executive," the atmosphere on set is so tense, employees often burst into tears.
That same NBC veteran claims that people at the network don't see her lasting long, telling Page Six, “She is hated inside the Today show and is seen as tarnishing the brand, out-of-control and selfish."
But this is apparently not new behavior for Megyn Kelly, who, according to a former colleague, was always difficult. Iren Halperin, a Fox News makeup artist who retired in 2016 but was employed at Fox News for 20 years, worked with Kelly in 2009 when Kelly co-anchored America’s Newsroom With Bill Hemmer. Halperin told Page Six, “She’s disrespectful. She’s not for women. She’s extremely mean and rude to women.”
Halperin told a story about how Kelly always got her makeup done at 8 a.m., but showed up half an hour early one day. She found someone else in the makeup chair (of course) and demanded that the woman leave. Halperin asked her, "Please have a seat in the greenroom or start your hair first," but Kelly said no. She apparently snapped her finger, pointed at the reporter and said, "You, get out of the chair." That is some Grade A Diva bullshit right there.
Halperin said of Kelly, “She was difficult and demanding. And if you didn’t do what she wanted, she would try to get you in trouble.”
Which is exactly what happened to Halperin. Kelly retaliated by telling Halperin's boss that Halperin couldn't get into work on time because of her kids, which wasn't true. At this point, Halperin asked to be assigned to a different anchor. Another person at Fox reportedly did, too, although we know nothing about that particular situation, other than it sounds like Kelly is a nightmare to work with.