Of all the sad/hilarious things about Sean Spicer, the fact that he once played the White House Easter Bunny during the George W. Bush administration is pretty high up there. Sure, he's smiling here, but only to mask the deep, deep pain.

On this Easter Sunday, let us all pause and remember when Sean Spicer was the White House Easter Bunny in 2008. pic.twitter.com/OyhJspmOlZ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) April 16, 2017

The internet reminds Spicer of this particular humiliation nearly every day, but on Easter weekend itself—and in the wake of his tragically ignorant comments about Hitler and chemical weapons—it was only fitting that Melissa McCarthy returned to Saturday Night Live to give a special apology in character.

Also, in the bunny costume.

Can you win an Emmy for a recurring late-night TV impression? Just asking.

