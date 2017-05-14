Advertising

Melissa McCarthy was thrilled to be hosting Saturday Night Live this week, and not just because it was her fifth time at the show's helm (plus another chance to break out the Sean Spicer impression). It was also Mother's Day weekend, and after making all the moms in the audience stand up, Melissa picked one named Joan to take on a whirlwind VIP tour of the studio.

Sure, it starts off pretty normal, but by the time we get to the "hallway llama" and a surprise run-in with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, you know it's something special. And at the very end, Joan got to live a TV dream: entering through the SNL host's door to the wild applause of the crowd.

Advertising

Say, this Joan's pretty quick on her feet—can we add her to the regular cast?

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.