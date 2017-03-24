Advertising

Everyone loves Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump on SNL (well, everyone except Donald Trump) but the impersonation everyone's talked about the most this season is the Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. On Thursday's episode of Ellen, Melissa McCarthy discussed how the impersonation came to be, and whether her Christmas card will feature her dressed as the White House press secretary.

She also explains how her kids feel about her dressed as Sean Spicer (spoiler alert: they're not huge fans). It's amazing what makeup (and complete and utter commitment to a role, along with some serious comedy chops) can do, right?

