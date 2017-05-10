Advertising

Melissa McCarthy, queen of physical comedy, will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend for the sixth time. WHOOOPEEEE! This is good news for many reasons, but especially because it means a return of her dazzling Sean Spicer impression. An impression so good, Sean Spicer hates it ("too much chewing" commented the man who said he chews and swallows two and a half packs of gum by noon each day).

Oh baaaaaaaby, we can't wait to have her back. We need her Spicey impression now more than ever.

NBC just released a teaser for this Saturday's SNL, showing the intentionally comedic actress' transformation into the unintentionally comedic press secretary. It's truly a sight to behold:

These are scary, unstable times. May we all find hope and comfort in watching Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer stuffing a wad of gum the size of his head into his head.

