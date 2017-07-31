Advertising

This season of 'The Bachelorette' has felt partly like watching a car crash in slow motion. In the midst of a historic season with its first black lead Rachel Lindsay, viewers learned that contestant Lee Garrett had some long-deleted racist tweets that seemed completely opposed to his supposed desire to be wooing Rachel. Meanwhile, we watched race-tinged drama play out onscreen, knowing that Rachel had been forced to interact with Lee without the full backstory.

The bad news: This season made race an issue in the most confrontational, broad way possible. The good news: On tonight's 'Men Tell All' reunion special, the contestants and Rachel finally got their chance to say their piece to Lee.

Twitter was pretty ready for it:

And now ladies and gentlemen #TheBachelorette is going to solve racism in the US in just 15 minutes. Or at least try to. #MenTellAll — Jess (@MissMerrrr) August 1, 2017

ugh chris harrison talking about beefing up security THIS season feels like such a dog whistle. i mean, bro. #MenTellAll — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) August 1, 2017

chris harrison: "lee, you need a chance to talk."

ron howard voice: he didn't.#mentellall pic.twitter.com/BWL2OS1L9o — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) August 1, 2017

YES CHRIS HARRISON EXPOSE HIM. BOTTOM LINE: LEE IS A RACIST. #MenTellAll — salt blake city (@blakewilcox22) August 1, 2017

This public dragging is great and everything Chris but you guys still cast this asshole #MenTellAll — Liz! (@youonlylizonce) August 1, 2017

"I do not like racism at all," says the blatant racist #MenTellAll — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 1, 2017

I honestly cannot roll my eyes far back enough because of this bullshit. ABC knew what they were doing. #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll — Grace (@1GraceBC) August 1, 2017

Do we really have to watch another episode of "The Wrestler and the Racist?" #Mentellall #thebachelorette @TheRachLindsay — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) August 1, 2017

For his part, Kenny let Lee off the racism hook. "It didn't feel like racism to me," he said, before going on to explain that the issue might have been that Lee was just a jerk. Still, ABC may have subtly acknowledged their agreement that Kenny wasn't the villain in the duo. Not only did they fly out Kenny's daughter to meet him onstage, they're treating the family of two to a day at Disneyland tomorrow for her birthday.

That Disneyland trip is a "sorry this deadass racist antagonized you almost the entire time" gift #TheBachelorette #MenTellAll pic.twitter.com/mmpZX9NVCw — Taneisha (@taneishaj) August 1, 2017

When it was Rachel's turn in the hot seat, she brushed off the history-making move of her casting. "Race wasn't an issue for me as I was going through season, she said. As for Kenny and Lee, she decided to speak as a "spokesperson for African Americans and for women." She continued, "I'd be more than happy to give you a black history lesson, a lesson on women's rights."

Of course, Rachel is doing the best job at calling out Lee. #MenTellAll — Suze (@mysouthmyeast) August 1, 2017

QUEEN RACHEL TEACHING ON RACE AND GENDER #MenTellAll — Meredith (@meregil31) August 1, 2017

Despite all the drama, fans have a great idea for next season. Your move, Chris Harrison.

Campaign to make Kenny the next bachelor starts NOW #MenTellAll #TheBachelorette 🌹 — Mary Ann Geis (@MaryannGeis) August 1, 2017

