Eleven from 'Stranger Things' fangirls over the Kardashians and the ‘love fest’ is mutual.

Millie Bobby Brown loves the Kardashians and the love is mutual. It could be the maternal instincts kicking in, but Khloe Kardashian is all about Stranger Things, everyone's favorite show about twelve-year-olds fleeing demogorgons and a startling lack of parental supervision.
And lucky for Khloe, she is the star of the favorite show of the star of her favorite show.
Kardashian shared a clip of Brown fangirling over the family and their jargon, and the 'love fest' is 'mutual.'
Awwwwwww!
Stars: They're just like us!
They love television and the people on it!
Okurrrttt????
