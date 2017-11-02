Eleven from 'Stranger Things' fangirls over the Kardashians and the ‘love fest’ is mutual.

Millie Bobby Brown loves the Kardashians and the love is mutual. It could be the maternal instincts kicking in, but Khloe Kardashian is all about Stranger Things, everyone's favorite show about twelve-year-olds fleeing demogorgons and a startling lack of parental supervision.

Yesterday, I tweeted how much I love Stranger Things and someone sent me this 🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️❤️😻😻😻 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2017

And lucky for Khloe, she is the star of the favorite show of the star of her favorite show.

Kardashian shared a clip of Brown fangirling over the family and their jargon, and the 'love fest' is 'mutual.'

It's a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown! #Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE pic.twitter.com/to97oKOODR — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2017

