Did Millie Bobby Brown put a secret 'Stranger Things' message in her hair or is everyone insane?

Millie Bobby Brown's Golden Globes outfit has already made the internet and Ariana Grande's iPhone buzz like crazy.
Twitter loved it.
And Grande loved it.
But one thing you definitely missed about the get-up: the secret message on the back of her head.
Granted, the writer of this post has never had hair long enough to embed a secret message within the confines of its braids. But after consulting with many of the writers and conspiracy theorists working at Someecards — actually, we're still no closer to deciding whether the internet's lost its mind or discovered a beautiful secret.
The good people at Hello Giggles, Allure, and Refinery29 pointed this out:
The pattern formed by the part in Brown's hair.
It's an 11.
If you've scrolled this far, you probably know the significance of the number eleven, Millie Bobby Brown's character's name on Stranger Things. Others saw an "M" pattern for Millie.
Unfortunately, word has just come in from Brown's hair stylist.
"No, you obsessive freaks," he should have told Refinery29.
Instead, he went with the more diplomatic: "It definitely was not an intentional Eleven reference. But I can see it now — it's a cheeky coincidence, but not intentional."
STILL NO WORD ON THAT "M" THEORY THOUGH.