MSNBC's news anchor Lawrence O'Donnell has apologized for his onscreen tantrums after a leaked video showing him basically becoming unhinged went viral. The video, which is from August 29, 2017, shows the 65-year-old political analyst sitting behind a desk, ranting about noise from the control room, "insanity in [his] earpiece," and just so many other quotable things.

A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I'm sorry. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) September 20, 2017

"A better anchorman and a better person would've had a better reaction to technical difficulties. I'm sorry."

The video was posted by Mediaite, where it quickly went viral.

The video, all eight minutes of it, is totally worth watching. There's something so (awfully) funny about watching someone slowly lose their mind from sheer frustration, like Bill O'Reilly's "Fuck it, we'll do it live," or Winnebago Man's "My mind is a piece of shit today."

For future reference: Lawrence O'Donnell is not a big fan of hammering.

Hey, everyone has bad days. Just most of ours aren't on camera.

