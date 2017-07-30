Advertising

MTV is making changes. According to a new interview with the New York Times, the network is working hard to get back to its Carson Daly-hued heyday. What does that look like? For starters, they're taking the quintessential Video Music Award 'Moonman' — which was based on the Apollo 11 Space Shuttle — and making him gender-nonconforming. The new statue will be a 'Moon Person,' according to MTV president Christopher McCarthy.

"Why should it be a man?” said McCarthy. "It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist."

The move is getting some pushback on Twitter. While the rechristening of a statue might seem low on the agenda for LGBTQ rights, it's the type of small step that can make an overall difference. Imagine a gender-nonconforming teen reading this news. What may seem meaningless to some is an exciting, thoughtful gesture of support to others.

The moonman is literally homage to Neil Armstrong since he was first man to walk on the moon💀 MTV is beyond extra & ppl are fake woke. — 🌙🦄☄✨🔮🕯 (@stunningselmg) July 30, 2017

New MTV president is a dirt bag and thought changing the moon man to moon person would make him look better as a human being 😭😭😭😭 — Kenny (@PhillyCustoms) July 30, 2017

Moon Person sounds so damn dumb. MTV is trying too hard. — Ms. O (@Fabulousity201) July 30, 2017

The fact that @MTV changed their Moonman to Moon Person proves they don't realize women haven't walked on the moon 🙄 — xo (@sirensoIiIoquy) July 31, 2017

MTV changing the name of the moonman to the "moon person" is the dumbest fucking thing I've heard all year and I've heard Jake Paul's song — THE MASKED SINGER (@MaskedViner) July 31, 2017

so the VMA Moonman is now gonna be called the "Moonperson"...look, i'm all for gender neutrality but that is the dumbest sounding name ever pic.twitter.com/FT7OdQmcS2 — Austin 🏆🔮🌊 (@AustinTheMenace) July 30, 2017

If the response proves one thing, it's that people prefer the past to the present. Which is why the other big piece of MTV news is exciting. Yes, they're bringing back TRL. Get your math homework and bowl of popcorn ready — or was that just how I preferred to watch it every weekday after school? — a whole new generation is about to be exposed to the beauty of a daily music video countdown.

