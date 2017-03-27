Advertising

A middle school student named James got the shock of his life when he unexpectedly met Nancy Cartwright, the woman who voices the iconic potty-mouthed 10-year-old Bart Simpson on The Simpsons. It took a few minutes for James to realize who we was talking to, but once he did, he did have a cow, man.

Our very own @nancycartwright charming the world as Bart from @TheSimpsons This is adorable! His face when he realizes is priceless! pic.twitter.com/CpPgvV2hCL — Spotted Cow Ent. (@SpottedCowEnt) March 24, 2017

Spotted Cow Entertainment uploaded the video of Nancy Cartwright meeting the 13-year-old.

"I'm 10 and I got to Springfield Elementary," said Cartwright in her Bart voice. When the teen still didn't catch on, she said "I'm Bart Simpson!"

"That's a really good impression," responded the perplexed middle schooler, before having his priceless "Ay Caramba!" moment.

Cartwright was about to drive off in her Tesla (of course we noticed) but stopped to sign a Simpsons bookmark for James. Next time, it might be better to open with "I'm Bart Simpson, who the hell are you?" to avoid any confusion.

