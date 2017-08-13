Advertising

In the wake of the racism-fueled violence in Charlottesville, many Americans are wondering what they can do to help. There are plenty of local organizations to donate to and people who need your support, but Insecure's Natasha Rothwell has her own idea as to how people can learn something and indulge in a little self care: Watch Insecure.

Rothwell works on and off camera on the show, so it's no wonder she wants people to tune in. But she points out that just by existing and telling the everyday stories of POC, the show is radical.

"It feels weird to ask you to watch @InsecureHBO tonight when the country is on fire, but my hope is that you'll tune-in and support us because our show dares greatly to promote the humanity of POC—something that is under attack in this country right now," she writes. "So, tonight if you find yourself needing to take a break from this living nightmare and you want to watch TV as a form of self-care, I hope you choose Insecure on HBO at 10:30 PM. It would really mean a lot."

Advertising

Fans are taking Rothwell's advice to heart, but they're not leaving their activism on the living room couch.

Gonna hit up a rally and be back in time to watch! — MookieJ (@MookieFly) August 13, 2017

No need to feel weird. We need that Sunday night self care! #InsecureHBO — La Shawn Paul, LCSWR (@TheSWDiva) August 13, 2017 Rothwell is hilarious on-screen, but she's clearly aware that the show can have a more serious effect. You know that racist friend you've been afraid to confront? Invite them over for a night of HBO. Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/4z84jJCdEq — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) August 13, 2017

Advertising

Helpful hint: HBO Now is still giving out free trials.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.