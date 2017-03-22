It's technically spring! That means soon there will be birds singing and beautiful weather, perfect for getting outside and enjoying nature. Ha ha, just kidding, you'll probably be chilling in front of the TV like always. And, of course, Netflix is here to help you.
Here's what's coming to Netflix in April.
April 1
Weekend With The Family (2016)
A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)
Across The Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery Of The Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016)
Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016)
Gremlins (1984)
Only For One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ (1971)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble With The Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
April 2
The D Train (2015)
April 4
Chewing Gum: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix Original)
April 6
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
April 7
El Faro De Las Orcas (Netflix Original)
Dawn Of The Croods: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
The Get Down: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Win It All (Netflix Original Film)
April 8
Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)
April 10
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
April 11
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
April 12
DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
April 14
Chelsea: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix Original)
Sandy Wexler (Netflix Original Film)
April 15
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam (Netflix Original Film)
April 18
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs (Netflix Original)
April 19
A Plastic Ocean (2016)
April 21
Bill Nye Saves The World: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Girlboss: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season (Netflix Original)
Sand Castle (Netflix Original Film)
Tales By Light: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Prestige (2006)
Tramps (Netflix Original Film)
April 22
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life Of Pets (2016)
April 23
Liv And Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
April 24
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
April 25
Disney’s Queen Of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out On The Bill And Disappeared - Netflix Original Film
Vir Das: Abroad Understanding (Netflix Original)
April 26
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
April 27
Las Chicas Del Cable: Season 1 - Netflix Original
April 28
A Murder In The Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet (Netflix Original)
Dear White People: Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Rodney King (Netflix Original Film)
Small Crimes (Netflix Original Film)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
The Mirror (2014)
Born To Defense (1986)
The Defender (1994)