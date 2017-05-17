As Netflix users know, the movie and TV streaming service has very specialized subgenres of movies. The problem is, the subgenres aren't easy to access, unless you happen to have been watching movies from one of those subgenres, and Netflix suggests it to you.
For example, if you've been watching a lot of classic movies, then Netflix might recommend, say, a silent movie, or the silent movies subgenre, on your home screen. It's all based on the algorithm Netflix uses, which collects data about what their users are viewing, in order to recommend specific movies and genres.
But if Netflix hasn't suggested a certain subgenre, it's pretty hard to find it on your own. However, now you might be able to, because, as the Telegraph reports, it turns out there's an easy web address trick that allows you to find any available subgenre. All you have to do is enter certain numerical codes into the URL if you're logged in to your account.
Here's how it works: Once you're logged into your Netflix account, enter www.netflix.com/browse/genre/XXXX into your browser's toolbar, only instead of actually typing XXXX, you'll type in a series of numbers that correspond to Netflix's subgenres. Like, for example, the genre of Cult Movies is 7627. Within that genre, you'll find subgenres like B-Horror Movies (8195) and Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734). See? So easy!
Note: The subgenres might move around a bit sometimes, according to the Telegraph, because of Netflix's constantly changing algorithm. Also, regional differences might prevent certain codes from working.
But with that in mind, here's a list of subgenres, with a link to an even more comprehensive list at the bottom of the post.
- Asian Action Movies (77232)
- Classic Action & Adventure (46576)
- Action Comedies (43040)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Adventures (7442)
- Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)
- Westerns (7700)
- Spy Action & Adventure (10702)
- Crime Action & Adventure (9584)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Martial Arts Movies (8985)
- Military Action & Adventure (2125)
- Adult Animation (11881)
- Anime Action (2653)
- Anime Comedies (9302)
- Anime Dramas (452)
- Anime Features (3063)
- Anime Sci-Fi (2729)
- Anime Horror (10695)
- Anime Fantasy (11146)
- Anime Series (6721)
Children & Family Movies (783)
- Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)
- Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)
- Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)
- Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)
- Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)
- Education for Kids (10659)
- Disney (67673)
- Movies based on children's books (10056)
- Family Features (51056)
- TV Cartoons (11177)
- Kids' TV (27346)
- Kids Music (52843)
- Animal Tales (5507)
- Classic Comedies (31694)
- Classic Dramas (29809)
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Film Noir (7687)
- Classic War Movies (48744)
- Epics (52858)
- Classic Foreign Movies (32473)
- Silent Movies (53310)
- Classic Westerns (47465)
- Dark Comedies (869)
- Foreign Comedies (4426)
- Late Night Comedies (1402)
- Mockumentaries (26)
- Political Comedies (2700)
- Screwball Comedies (9702)
- Sports Comedies (5286)
- Stand-up Comedy (11559)
- Teen Comedies (3519)
- Satires (4922)
- Romantic Comedies (5475)
- Slapstick Comedies (10256)
- B-Horror Movies (8195)
- Campy Movies (1252)
- Cult Horror Movies (10944)
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
- Cult Comedies (9434)
- Biographical Documentaries (3652)
- Crime Documentaries (9875)
- Foreign Documentaries (5161)
- Historical Documentaries (5349)
- Military Documentaries (4006)
- Sports Documentaries (180)
- Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)
- Political Documentaries (7018)
- Religious Documentaries (10005)
- Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)
- Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)
- Biographical Dramas (3179)
- Classic Dramas (29809)
- Courtroom Dramas (528582748)
- Crime Dramas (6889)
- Dramas based on Books (4961)
- Dramas based on real life (3653)
- Tearjerkers (6384)
- Foreign Dramas (2150)
- Sports Dramas (7243)
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)
- Independent Dramas (384)
- Teen Dramas (9299)
- Military Dramas (11)
- Period Pieces (12123)
- Political Dramas (6616)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Showbiz Dramas (5012)
- Social Issue Dramas (3947)
- Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)
- Spiritual Documentaries (2760)
- Kids Faith & Spirituality (751423)
- Art House Movies (29764)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Classic Foreign Movies (32473)
- Foreign Comedies (4426)
- Foreign Documentaries (5161)
- Foreign Dramas (2150)
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
- African Movies (3761)
- Australian Movies (5230)
- Belgian Movies (262)
- Korean Movies (5685)
- Latin American Movies (1613)
- Middle Eastern Movies (5875)
- New Zealand Movies (63782)
- Russian (11567)
- Scandinavian Movies (9292)
- Southeast Asian Movies (9196)
- Spanish Movies (58741)
- Greek Movies (61115)
- German Movies (58886)
- French Movies (58807)
- Eastern European Movies (5254)
- Dutch Movies (10606)
- Irish Movies (58750)
- Japanese Movies (10398)
- Italian Movies (8221)
- Indian Movies (10463)
- Chinese Movies (3960)
- British Movies (10757)
- Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)
- Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)
- Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)
- Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)
- B-Horror Movies (8195)
- Creature Features (6895)
- Cult Horror Movies (10944)
- Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Horror Comedy (89585)
- Monster Movies (947)
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)
- Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)
- Teen Screams (52147)
- Vampire Horror Movies (75804)
- Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)
- Zombie Horror Movies (75405)
- Satanic Stories (6998)
- Experimental Movies (11079)
- Independent Action & Adventure (11804)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Romantic Independent Movies (9916)
- Independent Comedies (4195)
- Independent Dramas (384)
- Kids Music (52843)
- Country & Western/Folk (1105)
- Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)
- Latin Music (10741)
- Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)
- World Music Concerts (2856)
- Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)
- Musicals (13335)
- Classic Musicals (32392)
- Disney Musicals (59433)
- Showbiz Musicals (13573)
- Stage Musicals (55774)
- Romantic Favorites (502675)
- Quirky Romance (36103)
- Romantic Independent Movies (9916)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)
- Classic Romantic Movies (31273)
- Romantic Comedies (5475)
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)
- Alien Sci-Fi (3327)
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
- Fantasy Movies (9744)
- Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)
- Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)
- Sports Comedies (5286)
- Sports Documentaries (180)
- Sports Dramas (7243)
- Baseball Movies (12339)
- Football Movies (12803)
- Boxing Movies (12443)
- Soccer Movies (12549)
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)
- Basketball Movies (12762)
- Sports & Fitness (9327)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Crime Thrillers (10499)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Gangster Movies (31851)
- Psychological Thrillers (5505)
- Political Thrillers (10504)
- Mysteries (9994)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Spy Thrillers (9147)
- Steamy Thrillers (972)
- Supernatural Thrillers (11140)
- British TV Shows (52117)
- Classic TV Shows (46553)
- Crime TV Shows (26146)
- Cult TV Shows (74652)
- Food & Travel TV (72436)
- Kids' TV (27346)
- Korean TV Shows (67879)
- Miniseries (4814)
- Military TV Shows (25804)
- Science & Nature TV (52780)
- TV Action & Adventure (10673)
- TV Comedies (10375)
- TV Documentaries (10105)
- TV Dramas (11714)
- TV Horror (83059)
- TV Mysteries (4366)
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)
- Reality TV (9833)
- Teen TV Shows (60951)
And here's that even more comprehensive list!