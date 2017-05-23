Summer is coming, and for some, that means long days of sun, surf, and cooking nearly every meal on a barbecue. For others, it means air conditioning, fists full of chips, and binge-watching Netflix until you get that message from the website that asks if you're still watching.
You know which one you are.
If you are the type who plans on working on their anti-tan by never seeing sunlight this summer, check out what is coming to Netflix this June.
Available 6/1:
1 Night (2016)
13 Going on 30 (2004)
Amor.com (Love.com)
Arrow: Season 5 (2016)
Burlesque (2017)
Catfight (2016)
Catwoman (2004)
Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All
Days of Grace (2011)
Devil's Bride (2016)
Full Metal Jacket (1987)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Intersection: Season 2 (2016)
Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)
Little Boxes (2016)
Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)
My Left Foot (1989)
Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)
Playing It Cool (2014)
Rounders (1998)
Spring (Primavera) (2016)
The 100: Season 4 (2016)
The Ant Bully (2006)
The Bucket List (2007)
The Queen (2006)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Vice (2015)
West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)
Yarn (2016)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
Zodiac (2007)
Available 6/2:
Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)
Flaked: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inspector Gadget: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
Lucid Dream - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Saving Banksy (2014)
The Homecoming: Collection (2015)
Available 6/3:
Acapulco La vida va (2017)
Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)
Headshot (2016)
Three (2016)
Tunnel (2016)
War on Everyone (2016)
Available 6/4:
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3 (2016)
Available 6/5:
Suite Française (2014)
Available 6/7:
Disturbing the Peace (2016)
Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)
Available 6/9:
My Only Love Song: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shimmer Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 6/10:
Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)
Daughters of the Dust (1991)
Havenhurst (2017)
Sword Master (2016)
Available 6/13:
Oh, Hello On Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 6/14:
Quantico: Season 2 (2016)
Available 6/15:
Marco Luque: Tamo Junto - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)
Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)
Available 6/16:
Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)
Counterpunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)
The Ranch: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
World of Winx: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 6/17:
Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)
Scandal: Season 6 (2016)
The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)
Available 6/18:
Shooter: Season 1 (2016)
Available 6/20:
Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)
Disney's Moana (2016)
Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 6/21:
Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)
Available 6/23:
American Anarchist (2016)
Free Rein: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GLOW: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
You Get Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 6/26:
No Escape (2015)
Available 6/27:
Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 6/28:
Okja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Available 6/30:
Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)
Gypsy: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL
It's Only the End of the World (2016)
Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Weekend (2016)
But of course, an influx of new programming means that we must say goodbye to some old favorites. Here is what will be taken off the website starting June 1st. You have some binging to do.
Leaving 6/1:
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Heterosexual Jill
House of Wax
Kidnapped
Knuckleball!
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1
L'Auberge Espagnole
Serendipity
The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975
The Blair Witch Project
The Good Guys: Season 1
The Hustler
The Little Rascals
The Prince & Me
The Teacher Who Defied Hitler
The Three Musketeers
The Way of the Dragon
This Is Spinal Tap
Two Step
We Are the Giant
Leaving 6/6:
Private Practice: Seasons 1 - 6
Leaving 6/8:
Xenia
Leaving 6/9:
4:44: Last Day on Earth
Farewell Herr Schwarz
Free the Nipple
Remote Area Medical
Secrets: The Sphinx
Tough Being Loved by Jerks
Leaving 6/14:
Bob the Builder: Season 1
Boys Of Abu Ghraib
Leaving 6/15:
The Lazarus Project
Leaving 6/16:
Jane Eyre
Leaving 6/19:
Daddy's Home
Grand Piano
The Right Kind of Wrong
Leaving 6/23:
Jimmy Goes to Nollywood
Leaving 6/24:
Agent F.O.X.
Breath of the Gods
Dragon Guardians
Leaving 6/29:
CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8
Leaving 6/30:
Killer Couples: Season 1
Killer in the Family: Season 1
Murder Files: Season 1
Murder on the Social Network
My Online Bride
Welp, say goodbye to your summer plans.