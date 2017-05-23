Advertising

Summer is coming, and for some, that means long days of sun, surf, and cooking nearly every meal on a barbecue. For others, it means air conditioning, fists full of chips, and binge-watching Netflix until you get that message from the website that asks if you're still watching.

You know which one you are.

If you are the type who plans on working on their anti-tan by never seeing sunlight this summer, check out what is coming to Netflix this June.

Available 6/1:

1 Night (2016)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

Amor.com (Love.com)

Arrow: Season 5 (2016)

Burlesque (2017)

Catfight (2016)

Catwoman (2004)

Chingo Bling: They Can't Deport Us All

Days of Grace (2011)

Devil's Bride (2016)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Intersection: Season 2 (2016)

Kardashian: The Man Who Saved OJ Simpson (2016)

Little Boxes (2016)

Mutant Busters: Season 2 (2016)

My Left Foot (1989)

Off Camera with Sam Jones: Series 3 (2015)

Playing It Cool (2014)

Rounders (1998)

Spring (Primavera) (2016)

The 100: Season 4 (2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Queen (2006)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Vice (2015)

West Coast Customs: Season 3 (2013)

Yarn (2016)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Zodiac (2007)

Available 6/2:

Comedy Bang! Bang!: Season 5, Part 2 (2016)

Flaked: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inspector Gadget: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)

Lucid Dream - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Saving Banksy (2014)

The Homecoming: Collection (2015)

Available 6/3:

Acapulco La vida va (2017)

Blue Gold: American Jeans (2017)

Headshot (2016)

Three (2016)

Tunnel (2016)

War on Everyone (2016)

Available 6/4:

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 3 (2016)

Available 6/5:

Suite Française (2014)

Available 6/7:

Disturbing the Peace (2016)

Dreamworks’ Trolls (2016)

Available 6/9:

My Only Love Song: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shimmer Lake - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 6/10:

Black Snow (Nieve Negra) (2017)

Daughters of the Dust (1991)

Havenhurst (2017)

Sword Master (2016)

Available 6/13:

Oh, Hello On Broadway - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/14:

Quantico: Season 2 (2016)

Available 6/15:

Marco Luque: Tamo Junto - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 4 (2016)

Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance (2015)

Available 6/16:

Aquarius: Season 2 (2016)

Counterpunch - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El Chapo: Season 1 (2017)

The Ranch: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

World of Winx: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/17:

Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 (2016)

Scandal: Season 6 (2016)

The Stanford Prison Experiment (2015)

Available 6/18:

Shooter: Season 1 (2016)

Available 6/20:

Amar Akbar & Tony (2015)

Disney's Moana (2016)

Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/21:

Baby Daddy: Season 6 (2017)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (2017)

Available 6/23:

American Anarchist (2016)

Free Rein: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

GLOW: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Get Me - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 6/26:

No Escape (2015)

Available 6/27:

Chris D'Elia: Man on Fire - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 6/28:

Okja - NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 6/30:

Chef & My Fridge: Collection (2014)

Gypsy: Season 1 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It's Only the End of the World (2016)

Little Witch Academia: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Weekend (2016)

But of course, an influx of new programming means that we must say goodbye to some old favorites. Here is what will be taken off the website starting June 1st. You have some binging to do.

Leaving 6/1:

D2: The Mighty Ducks

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Heterosexual Jill

House of Wax

Kidnapped

Knuckleball!

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim: Season 1

L'Auberge Espagnole

Serendipity

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975

The Blair Witch Project

The Good Guys: Season 1

The Hustler

The Little Rascals

The Prince & Me

The Teacher Who Defied Hitler

The Three Musketeers

The Way of the Dragon

This Is Spinal Tap

Two Step

We Are the Giant

Leaving 6/6:

Private Practice: Seasons 1 - 6

Leaving 6/8:

Xenia

Leaving 6/9:

4:44: Last Day on Earth

Farewell Herr Schwarz

Free the Nipple

Remote Area Medical

Secrets: The Sphinx

Tough Being Loved by Jerks

Leaving 6/14:

Bob the Builder: Season 1

Boys Of Abu Ghraib

Leaving 6/15:

The Lazarus Project

Leaving 6/16:

Jane Eyre

Leaving 6/19:

Daddy's Home

Grand Piano

The Right Kind of Wrong

Leaving 6/23:

Jimmy Goes to Nollywood

Leaving 6/24:

Agent F.O.X.

Breath of the Gods

Dragon Guardians

Leaving 6/29:

CSI: NY: Seasons 1 - 8

Leaving 6/30:

Killer Couples: Season 1

Killer in the Family: Season 1

Murder Files: Season 1

Murder on the Social Network

My Online Bride

Welp, say goodbye to your summer plans.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.