Spring at last! Time to get yourself packed up for a picnic in the park or a hike in the woods, and then at the last minute, decide, nah, I'll just stay home and watch TV. Who did you think you were kidding, anyway?
Netflix has made a handy dandy video of everything that will be available in May, but if you'd rather just read the list, check out everything below.
Here's what's coming to Netflix in May 2017.
May 1
American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)
Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)
Blood on the Mountain (2016)
Chaahat (1996)
Chocolat (2000)
Decanted (2016)
Don't Think Twice (2016)
Drifter (2017)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Happy Feet (2006)
In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix original film)
Love (2015)
Losing Sight of Shore (2017)
Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)
Nerdland (2016)
Raja Hindustani (1996)
Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)
Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)
May 2
Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)
Hija De La Laguna (2015)
Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix original)
Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)
May 5
Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) (Netflix orginal)
Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix original film)
Kazoops!: Season 3 (Netflix original)
Sense8: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix original)
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (Netflix original)
The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix original)
The Mars Generation (Netflix original)
May 6
Cold War 2 (2016)
When the Bough Breaks (2017)
May 7
LoveTrue (2016)
Stake Land II (2016)
The Host (2013)
May 8
Beyond the Gates (2016)
Hunter Gatherer (2016)
May 9
Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix original)
Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)
All We Had (2016)
May 10
El apóstata (2015)
The Adventure Club (2016)
May 11
Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)
The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)
May 12
All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Anne with an E: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix original)
Master of None: Season 2 (Netflix original)
Mindhorn (Netflix original film)
Sahara (Netflix original film)
May 15
Command and Control (2016)
Cave (2016)
Lovesong (2017)
Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)
The Intent (2016)
May 16
Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix original)
The Break-Up (2006)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
May 18
Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)
Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)
May 19
BLAME! (Netflix original film)
Laerte-se (Netflix original)
The Keepers: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (Netflix original)
May 21
What's With Wheat (2017)
May 22
Inglourious Basterds (2009)
They Call Us Monsters (2017)
May 23
Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix orginal)
Dig Two Graves (2014)
May 24
Southpaw (2015)
May 26
Believe (2016)
Bloodline: Season 3 (Netflix orginal)
I am Jane Doe (2017)
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix original)
War Machine (Netflix original film)
May 28
Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)
May 29
Forever Pure (2016)
A New High (2015)
May 30
F is for Family: Season 2 (Netflix original)
House of Cards: Season 5 (Netflix original)
Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)
Masterminds (2016)
Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (Netflix original)
Here's what's leaving Netflix in May 2017, so watch now if you want to see any of these!
May 1
11 Blocks
Alfie
Bang Bang!
Black Mamba: Kiss of Death
Cujo
Doomsdays
Fantastic Four
FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue
Flicka: Country Pride
Garfield's Fun Fest
Invincible
Jetsons: The Movie
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Paulie
Samurai Headhunters
Stephen King's Thinner
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
The Doors
The Real Beauty and the Beast
The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Wedding Planner
Things We Lost in the Fire
To Catch a Thief
Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine
Truly Strange
Turf War: Lions and Hippos
Van Wilder: Freshman Year
Venom Islands
World War II Spy School
May 2
Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4
Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3
Scrubs: Season 1 – 9
May 5
Amapola
Flubber
Grosse Pointe Blank
The Recruit
What About Bob?
May 7
American Dad! Season 7
Bob’s Burgers: Season 2
May 11
American Dad! Season 8
May 15
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5
May 17
American Dad! Season 9 & 10
May 19
Step Up
May 26
Graceland: Season 1 – 3