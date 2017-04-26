Advertising

Spring at last! Time to get yourself packed up for a picnic in the park or a hike in the woods, and then at the last minute, decide, nah, I'll just stay home and watch TV. Who did you think you were kidding, anyway?

Netflix has made a handy dandy video of everything that will be available in May, but if you'd rather just read the list, check out everything below.

Here's what's coming to Netflix in May 2017.

May 1

American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)

American Experience: The Boys of '36 (2017)

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2008)

Blood on the Mountain (2016)

Chaahat (1996)

Chocolat (2000)

Decanted (2016)

Don't Think Twice (2016)

Drifter (2017)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Happy Feet (2006)

In the Shadow of Iris (Netflix original film)

Love (2015)

Losing Sight of Shore (2017)

Malibu's Most Wanted (2003)

Nerdland (2016)

Raja Hindustani (1996)

Richard Pryor: Icon (2014)

Under Arrest: Season 5 (2016)

May 2

Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower (2016)

Hija De La Laguna (2015)

Maria Bamford: Old Baby (Netflix original)

Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

May 5

Chelsea: Season 2 (streaming every Friday) (Netflix orginal)

Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie (Netflix original film)

Kazoops!: Season 3 (Netflix original)

Sense8: Season 2 (Netflix original)

Simplemente Manu NNa (Netflix original)

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 1 (Netflix original)

The Last Kingdom: Season 2 (Netflix original)

The Mars Generation (Netflix original)

May 6

Cold War 2 (2016)

When the Bough Breaks (2017)

May 7

LoveTrue (2016)

Stake Land II (2016)

The Host (2013)

May 8

Beyond the Gates (2016)

Hunter Gatherer (2016)

May 9

Norm Macdonald: Hitler's Dog, Gossip & Trickery (Netflix original)

Queen of the South: Season 1 (2016)

All We Had (2016)

May 10

El apóstata (2015)

The Adventure Club (2016)

May 11

Switched at Birth: Season 5 (2017)

The Fosters: Season 4 (2016)

May 12

All Hail King Julien: Exiled: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Anne with an E: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix original)

Master of None: Season 2 (Netflix original)

Mindhorn (Netflix original film)

Sahara (Netflix original film)

May 15

Command and Control (2016)

Cave (2016)

Lovesong (2017)

Sherlock: Series 4 (2016)

The Intent (2016)

May 16

Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive (Netflix original)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

May 18

Royal Pains: Season 8 (2016)

Riverdale: Season 1 (2016)

May 19

BLAME! (Netflix original film)

Laerte-se (Netflix original)

The Keepers: Season 1 (Netflix original)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 3 (Netflix original)

May 21

What's With Wheat (2017)

May 22

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

They Call Us Monsters (2017)

May 23

Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King (Netflix orginal)

Dig Two Graves (2014)

May 24

Southpaw (2015)

May 26

Believe (2016)

Bloodline: Season 3 (Netflix orginal)

I am Jane Doe (2017)

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower (Netflix original)

War Machine (Netflix original film)

May 28

Bunk'd: Season 2 (2016)

May 29

Forever Pure (2016)

A New High (2015)

May 30

F is for Family: Season 2 (Netflix original)

House of Cards: Season 5 (Netflix original)

Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016)

Masterminds (2016)

Sarah Silverman A Speck of Dust (Netflix original)

Here's what's leaving Netflix in May 2017, so watch now if you want to see any of these!

May 1

11 Blocks

Alfie

Bang Bang!

Black Mamba: Kiss of Death

Cujo

Doomsdays

Fantastic Four

FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue

Flicka: Country Pride

Garfield's Fun Fest

Invincible

Jetsons: The Movie

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Paulie

Samurai Headhunters

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie

The Doors

The Real Beauty and the Beast

The Seven Dwarfs of Auschwitz

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Wedding Planner

Things We Lost in the Fire

To Catch a Thief

Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine

Truly Strange

Turf War: Lions and Hippos

Van Wilder: Freshman Year

Venom Islands

World War II Spy School

May 2

Good Luck Charlie: Season 1 – 4

Kickin’ It: Season 1 – 3

Scrubs: Season 1 – 9

May 5

Amapola

Flubber

Grosse Pointe Blank

The Recruit

What About Bob?

May 7

American Dad! Season 7

Bob’s Burgers: Season 2

May 11

American Dad! Season 8

May 15

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 1 – 5

May 17

American Dad! Season 9 & 10

May 19

Step Up

May 26

Graceland: Season 1 – 3

