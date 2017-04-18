Hulu and Netflix are beefing on Twitter, which makes sense. Because they're both my boyfriends (and also competing popular streaming services for movies and TV). But Netflix's Twitter account may have crossed a line when they made a joke directed at Hulu referencing 13 Reasons Why. A show about suicide.
The beef began innocently enough yesterday when Hulu fired off this salty, promotional tweet:
"Streaming only on Hulu," they wrote. "Not on Netflix." Shots fired!
Netflix then shot back with this tweet, which quickly went viral (you'll only understand if you've seen 13 Reasons Why which, incidentally, is streaming on Netflix):
"Welcome to your tape" is a line from the popular Netflix series (co-produced by Selena Gomez) about a teenaged girl who kills herself, leaving recorded tapes behind for each person who she believes contributed to her suicide.
The line has become a popular "meme reply" on Twitter, with lots of people making similar jokes to Netflix's.
Basically it's a dis that implies: "you make me want to kill myself." And not everyone finds it funny. As Refinery29 explained, the phrase "makes light of the experience of being depressed, isolated, and hopeless."
Now a bunch of people are dragging Netflix on Twitter for the joke.
While others are accusing Netflix of misunderstanding and misrepresenting "the point" of the show.
The show has already sparked controversy online, with some mental health organizations arguing that it "glamorizes" suicide and "does more harm than any good," ABC reports.
Of course, this is Twitter, so not everyone agrees. Others are praising Netflix for their "genius" clap-back and found the joke hilarious.
The thread turned into that age-old debate about whether something that is "just a joke" can also be harmful.
What do you think? Is this joke funny? Or harmful? Could it be.... both?
Sound off in the comments. But be considerate, please. Or else, welcome to your tape.