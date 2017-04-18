Advertising

Hulu and Netflix are beefing on Twitter, which makes sense. Because they're both my boyfriends (and also competing popular streaming services for movies and TV). But Netflix's Twitter account may have crossed a line when they made a joke directed at Hulu referencing 13 Reasons Why. A show about suicide.

https://giphy.com/gifs/gilmoregirls-netflix-gilmore-girls-xUySTPyg8X5i6dZEly

The beef began innocently enough yesterday when Hulu fired off this salty, promotional tweet:

Streaming only on Hulu. Not on Netflix. Try your free trial today! https://t.co/zSLJeqPY6e pic.twitter.com/4Edc7TqoaQ — hulu (@hulu) April 14, 2017

Advertising

"Streaming only on Hulu," they wrote. "Not on Netflix." Shots fired!

https://giphy.com/gifs/dietcig-diet-cig-26gspxJg34maWDwIM

Netflix then shot back with this tweet, which quickly went viral (you'll only understand if you've seen 13 Reasons Why which, incidentally, is streaming on Netflix):

Welcome to your tape https://t.co/juAMcd0jjU — Netflix US (@netflix) April 18, 2017

"Welcome to your tape" is a line from the popular Netflix series (co-produced by Selena Gomez) about a teenaged girl who kills herself, leaving recorded tapes behind for each person who she believes contributed to her suicide.

Advertising

The line has become a popular "meme reply" on Twitter, with lots of people making similar jokes to Netflix's.

Me: Can I get some guac too?



Chipotle Employee: Guacamole is extra.



Me: Welcome to your tape. — Christian Bolling (@cib110) April 16, 2017

professor: attendance is mandatory, no extra credit, 89.9 will not be rounded up, 2 abscences result in failure

me: ...welcome to your tape. — Jaylon G. (@JayBoyy32) April 12, 2017

13 reasons why

Hannah: Hey do you have anymore gum

Kid: Hi, I'm chewing the last one I'm sorry

Hannah: Welcome to your tape — 🇹🇷 (@Stvr_b0y) April 11, 2017

Basically it's a dis that implies: "you make me want to kill myself." And not everyone finds it funny. As Refinery29 explained, the phrase "makes light of the experience of being depressed, isolated, and hopeless."

Advertising

Now a bunch of people are dragging Netflix on Twitter for the joke.

this isn't funny??? please tell me "welcome to your tape" isn't going to be a meme please stop trivializing suicidal thoughts. — rosie 🌻 (@andrewmemeyard) April 18, 2017

unfortunately yeah it's already a meme like the awful "triggered" thing that lasted forever and was so disrespectful and ableist — rosie 🌻 (@andrewmemeyard) April 18, 2017

this isn't funny. — jack (@THOTJAI) April 18, 2017

did you............ just make........ a 13rw joke?



seriously guys? seriously? yes it's your show but /seriously/? — Vee ☀ SaveHannibal (@writingvee) April 18, 2017

Advertising

love that suicide note based humor 👌🏼 — lianne 🏳️‍🌈 (@rantingbisexual) April 18, 2017

While others are accusing Netflix of misunderstanding and misrepresenting "the point" of the show.

Feel the person at Netflix who is trying to copy the "savage" twitter type post didn't get the point of their own show #SuicideIsNotAJoke — Ryan Regalado (@ryanregalado) April 18, 2017

The show has already sparked controversy online, with some mental health organizations arguing that it "glamorizes" suicide and "does more harm than any good," ABC reports.

Advertising

Of course, this is Twitter, so not everyone agrees. Others are praising Netflix for their "genius" clap-back and found the joke hilarious.

@netflix this thread is why I ended my life. — Courtney M. Soliday (@CourtneySoliday) April 18, 2017

Genius 😂😂😂 — Retin Obasohan (@Oballsohard) April 18, 2017

Advertising

The thread turned into that age-old debate about whether something that is "just a joke" can also be harmful.

nah mate just people who understand what the repercussions of glamorizing suicide are — dazer (@dazer_twt) April 18, 2017

What do you think? Is this joke funny? Or harmful? Could it be.... both?

https://giphy.com/gifs/mind-seinfeild-OK27wINdQS5YQ

Advertising

Sound off in the comments. But be considerate, please. Or else, welcome to your tape.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.