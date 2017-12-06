Watch: news anchor responds on air to woman calling her the n-word.

On Tuesday night, Atlanta news anchor Sharon Reed shared an incredibly racist email she received from a viewer, as well as her response to it. Oh, and keep reminding yourself this happened in 2017.

News anchor Sharon Reed responds on air to a viewer who calls her the N-word. This Atlanta Mayoral race has people fiesty tonight. pic.twitter.com/Vgri3oXnGN — Billy Michael Honor (@BillyMHonor) December 6, 2017

The email, from a woman named Kathy Rae, read,

you need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight it's o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites, really??? you are what I call a Niger not a black person. you are a racist Niger. you are what's wrong with the world.

Reed explained that Rae's email "mischaracterized" her argument, which was not that whites can't talk about race, adding "quite the contrary, we think that race is an authentic discussion to have."

She continued, telling the viewers,