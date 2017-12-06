Watch: news anchor responds on air to woman calling her the n-word.

On Tuesday night, Atlanta news anchor Sharon Reed shared an incredibly racist email she received from a viewer, as well as her response to it. Oh, and keep reminding yourself this happened in 2017.
The email, from a woman named Kathy Rae, read,
you need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight
it's o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites, really??? you are what I call a Niger not a black person. you are a racist Niger. you are what's wrong with the world.
Reed explained that Rae's email "mischaracterized" her argument, which was not that whites can't talk about race, adding "quite the contrary, we think that race is an authentic discussion to have."
She continued, telling the viewers,
I think when arguing with somebody, you have to be careful not to mischaracterize their viewpoint. So I won't mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae. I get it.
On December 5, 2017, you think it's okay to call this journalist a nigger. I don't, but I could clap back and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves.
Reed also posted Rae's email on Facebook, writing, "Just another day at the office.. Not the first time I’ve been called that word."
Twitter applauded Reed's response.
There you go, Kathy Rae. You got your fifteen minutes of fame. Hope you're proud of yourself.