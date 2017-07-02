Advertising

The Bachelor's Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have been dodging breakup rumors ever since their season ended. Between an awkward After the Final Rose interview where they kept talking about how difficult relationships are and the rumors that they still aren't living in the same city, it's only fair Bachelor Nation began to wonder whether the two were, in fact, still engaged. It doesn't help that Vanessa has been spotted without her $100,000 engagement ring. As any true Bachelor fan knows, couples who split up are required to return the ring.

But if Instagram is any indication — Nick and Vanessa are still in it. The couple attended a wedding this weekend. Vanessa joked that they were prepping for the electric slide, which is basically a sign of a couple that's been married for 40 years.

These are our "we are going to slay the electric slide in about 3 hours" games faces 💪🏼😃❤️#wedding A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Nick followed that up with a post of the couple snuggling at the wedding.

Wedding season 💁🏼💁🏻‍♂️ #wedding A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Just a few weeks ago, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Vanessa wasn't wearing her engagement ring in a selfie of the couple.

Sin City is more fun with a partner in crime #Vegas A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Of course, they were spending the weekend taking selfies in a mirror in Vegas, so chances are the couple is doing just fine.

As sad as it is for Bachelor fans to accept, we'll never know the real story behind Nick and Vanessa. Until they make an official statement — or get married on an ABC special — we'll just have to settle for playing Instagram detective.

