If you've been dying to know what it's like to be a commercial actor, then you're in luck. This week SNL showed us how the proverbial sausage gets made by taking us on set of the most insane and sexual Olive Garden commercial shoot ever.

http://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-season-42-xUPGcrJCIuDxoosv8Q

The four actors in this sketch are at first a little shocked by the director's enthusiasm for emotions and facial expressions that seem way over the top for people just reading a menu at the Olive Garden. But he goes much, much further than that, in a way that's almost entirely unpredictable. At one point, the director asks "sweater guy" (Kenan Thompson) to put his face in his plate of pasta, and makes him keep it there for a solid minute to make sure that they "get the shot." He additionally asks the couple on the left to nod and smile at their waiter, but first to pretend their waiter is as tall as an amazon, and then pretend their waiter is two feet tall. None of it makes any sense, and that is why it's funny!

http://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-season-42-3ohzdIywB1by7vU62s

It starts to feel a bit sexual when the director asks each couple to give each other pecks on the cheek for some cute, affectionate b-roll, but then he asks "blonde hair" (Scarlett Johansson) and "yellow top" (Leslie Jones) to kiss, for a version of the commercial that will air in "one neighborhood in Atlanta." When Jones concedes and quickly pecks Johansson on the cheek, he makes her do it again on the lips.

http://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-3og0IBnbnuoUquDSA8

The director also slips in some racist treatments of Leslie Jones' character, using a strange southern accent when giving her directions, which makes this director's bizarre behavior almost impossible to categorize. He's able to justify all his demands by saying that he knows what the people who eat at Olive Garden want to see, and it's funny to see the tepid actors comply to his bizarre demands. Ultimately, this ends with all of the actors being asked to pretend they just had an orgasm, because this is comedy after all. It's bizarre and funny, and you can watch it here:

