Paul McCartney did carpool karaoke and it made James Corden cry.

The latest carpool karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden features a full-on legend — none other than Sir Paul McCartney. Yep, the famous Beatle who was also a member of Wings, whom Alan Partridge calls "the band The Beatles could have been."
The segment opens with the pair singing "Drive My Car," but they don't stay in the car for long.
They take a trip to Penny Lane where McCartney added his signature to the multitude already there.
They also pop in to the infamous barber shop, where they find framed pictures of McCartney and John Lennon framed on the wall.
Corden tries on a few Beatles looks. Hmm. Maybe not ideal.
They visited the house that McCartney lived in from, he says, the ages of about 12 or 13 to 18 or 20, where Corden and McCartney did a rendition of "When I'm 64" with the current resident joining in.
Back in the car Corden and McCartney sang along to a song off McCartney's new album, Egypt Station (from which he's released two songs).
In the car, they chatted a bit about the first song McCartney ever wrote. McCartney also related a story about a dream he had in which his late mother told him everything would be all right and that he should "Just let it be," which became the inspiration for the song "Let It Be." They sang the song and Corden even cried a bit (not because he's a wuss, he was just all emotional!).
They ended up in a pub, where some local imbibers were treated to a live performance from McCartney with a backing band performing "Hard Day's Night," "Obla Di Obla Da," "Love Me Do," and "Back in the USSR." They finished up with "Hey Jude," for which Corden was invited up on stage to sing along.
Almost the whole audience looked like they were fighting back tears (the ones that weren't openly crying). Corden stated, "I think this is an afternoon not one of us will ever forget."
Check out the whole thing below.