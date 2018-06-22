Paul McCartney did carpool karaoke and it made James Corden cry.

The latest carpool karaoke segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden features a full-on legend — none other than Sir Paul McCartney. Yep, the famous Beatle who was also a member of Wings, whom Alan Partridge calls "the band The Beatles could have been."

The segment opens with the pair singing "Drive My Car," but they don't stay in the car for long.

They take a trip to Penny Lane where McCartney added his signature to the multitude already there.

They also pop in to the infamous barber shop, where they find framed pictures of McCartney and John Lennon framed on the wall.

Corden tries on a few Beatles looks. Hmm. Maybe not ideal.