Pin-up artist creates NSFW Game of Thrones erotica that would make Khal Drogo blush
Someecards Staff
May 14, 2019@10:02 PM
Andrew Tarusov is a pin-up and illustration artist living and working in Moscow. He went viral before when he did Disney characters as if they were drawn by Tim Burton.

His latest creations are comic book-style Game of Thrones characters that leave a little to the imagination, but then if you contribute to his Patreon he'll reveal all. Do these turn you on?

