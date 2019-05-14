Pin-up artist creates NSFW Game of Thrones erotica that would make Khal Drogo blush

Andrew Tarusov is a pin-up and illustration artist living and working in Moscow. He went viral before when he did Disney characters as if they were drawn by Tim Burton.
Tim Burton's Little Mermaid #TimBurton #Burton #Disney #art #poster #mermaid #littleMermaid
A post shared by TARUSOV (@askandy) on
His latest creations are comic book-style Game of Thrones characters that leave a little to the imagination, but then if you contribute to his Patreon he'll reveal all. Do these turn you on?
Jon should have teach Sam how to deal with the wildlings.. but no..⠀ Uncensored version is on Patreon.com/tarusov⠀ .⠀ .⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #SexyGameOfThrones #GameOfThrones #HBO #GoT #GoTSeason8 #Daenerys #KhalDrogo #Targarien #Dragons #FinalSeason #DaenerysNSFW #samgameofthrones
A post shared by TARUSOV (@askandy) on
“I hope you guys will be fine at the end of the season!” I wrote this caption to auto-post before the 4th episode.. ⠀ Uncensored version is on Patreon.com/tarusov⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #SexyGameOfThrones #GameOfThrones #HBO #GoT #GoTSeason8 #Daenerys #KhalDrogo #Targarien #Dragons #FinalSeason #DaenerysNSFW #missandei #greyworm
A post shared by TARUSOV (@askandy) on