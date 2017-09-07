Advertising

Pink, the Cool Mom of your dreams, and Reese Witherspoon, your best friend from law school, played Never Have I Ever with Ellen DeGeneres, your awesome aunt. The crew got into the slumber party game, talking Channing Tatum's lapdances, faking injuries, and most interestingly: doing "it" in public.

Witherspoon initially tried to pretend that she doesn't know what "It" is (no, not the Stephen King book/movie, Reese), but Pink through her panel up thanks to a special walk in the park.

Giggle all the way.
After initially insisting on "No follow up questions!" Witherspoon did suggest that she had some semi-public college hookups. They're both Cool Moms™.

