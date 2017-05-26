Advertising

We hope this video makes you as happy as it makes us.

On Thursday, a life-long fan of The Price Is Right named Ryan finally got his chance to be a contestant. Not only did his $1 bid give him a chance to play the classic game, "Plinko," but the $31,500 he won playing it set an all-time record.

Needless to say, he was more than a little excited. This is what pure joy looks like, my friends. (Ryan makes his $1 bid at around 0:57, and it's a non-stop thrill ride from there.)

In an interview with TMZ, the 23-year-old said he's been watching the show since he was a kid and even scheduled his college classes at Penn State around it. He plans to use his winnings to help pay for grad school. Aww! Yay Ryan!

We sincerely hope you have something in your life that brings you even a fraction of the joy that playing "Plinko" brings Ryan.

