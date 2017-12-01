'Rick and Morty' creator Dan Harmon just gave a fan the best advice for dealing with depression.

Advertising
Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon might be responsible for one of the funniest, wackiest, and most batsh*t crazy shows on television, but the showrunner revealed a more serious side when a fan asked him for advice on dealing with depression.
Twitter user @chojuroh reached out to Harmon earlier this week with this tweet:
They soon received this eloquent and heartfelt response from Harmon:
@chojuroh was undoubtedly grateful for the good advice...and a little starstruck, too.
Soon, several other Rick and Morty fans were expressing their gratitude on the thread as well:
Well, all we can really say here is "Wubba lubba dub dub."
Thanks for being a good dude, Dan.
