'Rick and Morty' creator Dan Harmon just gave a fan the best advice for dealing with depression.

'Rick and Morty' creator Dan Harmon just gave a fan the best advice for dealing with depression.
April Lavalle
Dec 01, 2017@12:07 PM
Advertising

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon might be responsible for one of the funniest, wackiest, and most batsh*t crazy shows on television, but the showrunner revealed a more serious side when a fan asked him for advice on dealing with depression.

Twitter user @chojuroh reached out to Harmon earlier this week with this tweet:

They soon received this eloquent and heartfelt response from Harmon:

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-UkSxXf.gif
giphy
Advertising

@chojuroh was undoubtedly grateful for the good advice...and a little starstruck, too.

Soon, several other Rick and Morty fans were expressing their gratitude on the thread as well:

Advertising

Well, all we can really say here is "Wubba lubba dub dub."

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-1-ngEe3z.gif
giphy

Thanks for being a good dude, Dan.

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc