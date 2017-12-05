Robin Wright will replace Kevin Spacey in 'House of Cards,' and Twitter is thrilled.

Well, well, well, House of Cards may not be ruined after all.

In the wake of sexual assault allegations against star Kevin Spacey, Netflix terminated his contract. Now, the network has announced they will restart House of Cards production in 2018 with its rightful star at the helm: Robin Wright.

The upcoming season will be the series' last, and it has been cut to eight episodes. “I can actually give you some news in the room today because we have been in arrangement to produce a sixth season of House of Cards," Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos announced Monday. "It’ll be an eight-episode season that’ll start production early ’18, and it will not involve Kevin Spacey. It will star Robin Wright. And we’re really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans.”

It's a shame that it took such devastating circumstances for Robin Wright to get her own show, because as anyone who has ever watched even half a House of Cards scene will know, those eight episodes are going to be a gift.

Twitter is celebrating the news with the iciest GIFs of Claire Underwood they can find.

We now go live to Robin Wright to get her reaction. pic.twitter.com/hlBO840E3q — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) December 4, 2017