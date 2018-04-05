This is what Sabrina and Harvey look like in Netflix's new reboot. The internet has feelings.

The first picture from Netflix's new show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, was leaked onto Twitter from the show's writer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and people are already freaking out.

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is a spinoff series of the CW's hit show Riverdale, and a "dark and intense" reimagining of the '90s staple, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Like Riverdale, the new Netflix series is set in the Archie comics universe.

Aguirre-Sacasa posted this picture of Kiernan Shipka, who is cast to play Sabrina Spellman, walking hand-in-hand with Ross Lynch, who will portray Harvey Kinkle.

Well, it’s out there. A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the “Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina.” ADORBS, right? pic.twitter.com/9n8cznpv2c — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) April 4, 2018

Yeah, we have a feeling that if the show is as spooky as it is described as being, things won't be "adorbs" for long.