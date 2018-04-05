This is what Sabrina and Harvey look like in Netflix's new reboot. The internet has feelings.

This is what Sabrina and Harvey look like in Netflix's new reboot. The internet has feelings.
April Lavalle
Apr 05, 2018@11:39 AM
Advertising

The first picture from Netflix's new show, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, was leaked onto Twitter from the show's writer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and people are already freaking out.

This is what Sabrina and Harvey look like in Netflix's new reboot. The internet has feelings.
giphy

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is a spinoff series of the CW's hit show Riverdale, and a "dark and intense" reimagining of the '90s staple, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

This is what Sabrina and Harvey look like in Netflix's new reboot. The internet has feelings.
giphy

Like Riverdale, the new Netflix series is set in the Archie comics universe.

Aguirre-Sacasa posted this picture of Kiernan Shipka, who is cast to play Sabrina Spellman, walking hand-in-hand with Ross Lynch, who will portray Harvey Kinkle.

"Well, it's out there," wrote the Riverdale creator in the Tweet. "A 1st look at Harvey and Sabrina from the "Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina." ADORBS, right?"

Yeah, we have a feeling that if the show is as spooky as it is described as being, things won't be "adorbs" for long.

Advertising

And hey, the new pair don't look SO different from the original Sabrina and Harvey. Nate Richert, who played Harvey Kinkle on Sabrina the Teenage Witch, even has that jacket!

Perhaps Richert and Melissa Joan Hart can make a cameo at some point?

Anyway, Twitter mostly seems on board with the show's two leads:

Advertising

But there were a few naysayers:

Advertising

Will you be watching?

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc