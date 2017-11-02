The cast of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' reunited and the pictures will make you feel old.

If you were a child of the '90s, you probably are familiar with the ABC/WB show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
The show boasted seven seasons of witchy antics between 1996-2003, and for the first time since the show went off the air 14-years ago and the cast finally reunited at Los Angeles Comic Con.
It was just as magical as you'd hope.
Sabrina herself, Melissa Joan Hart, was joined by Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda), Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), and Nick Bakay (voice of Salem) for the panel. Soleil Moon Frye and Elisa Donovan, a.k.a. Sabrina's college roommates Roxie and Morgan, were also in attendance.
Wow, Salem looks soooooo different now that he's not a creepy animatronic cat!
Yes, that guy in the hat is your childhood crush, Harvey Kinkle!
But where the heck is Libby!?
Talk about a Halloween treat!
Maybe some of these actors will be appearing in that rumored Sabrina-centric spinoff show? Hmm...