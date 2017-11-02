The cast of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' reunited and the pictures will make you feel old.

If you were a child of the '90s, you probably are familiar with the ABC/WB show Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The show boasted seven seasons of witchy antics between 1996-2003, and for the first time since the show went off the air 14-years ago and the cast finally reunited at Los Angeles Comic Con.

It was just as magical as you'd hope.

Sabrina herself, Melissa Joan Hart, was joined by Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda), Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle), Alimi Ballard (Quizmaster Albert), and Nick Bakay (voice of Salem) for the panel. Soleil Moon Frye and Elisa Donovan, a.k.a. Sabrina's college roommates Roxie and Morgan, were also in attendance.

Wow, Salem looks soooooo different now that he's not a creepy animatronic cat!

The cast of #sabrinatheteenagewitch back together for the day at #LAComicCon. @alimiballard @nate.richert @bethabroderick @carolinerhea4real @moonfrye @reddonovan @dlasch27 #NickBakay. Missing some of our friends but having fun catching up after 20 years. A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart) on Oct 28, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT

Yes, that guy in the hat is your childhood crush, Harvey Kinkle!