Ever since it was announced on Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly had officially been let go from his position at Fox News, the whole internet has been aflutter with responses to the pundit's departure. But perhaps the best response came from late night host Samantha Bee.

After O'Reilly released a statement apologizing (if you could call it that), Samantha Bee took it upon herself to make some necessary edits.

Here's O'Reilly's original statement:

And here it is with Bee's changes:

Bee changed the sentence where Bill O'Reilly said his show "informed and entertained millions of Americans" to say the show "lied to and entertained millions of Dads."

Bee also edited the part where O'Reilly said, "It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims," to read, "It is tremendously disheartening to finally get in trouble for being a sexual predator."

Samantha Bee isn't the only late night host chiming in about O'Reilly's departure. Stephen Colbert's conservative pundit character made a return to The Late Show to bid a fond farewell to "Papa Bear," and Trevor Noah did a segment about O'Reilly on The Daily Show.

