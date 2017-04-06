Advertising

On Wednesday night on Full Frontal, host Samantha Bee inducted Ivanka Trump into "The Greatest Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall of Lady Fame" to celebrate her new role as her father's assistant in the White House.

While her husband Jared Kushner serves as the Hand of the King, Ivanka has been declared to be daddy's "eyes and ears."

Can't unsee. Full Frontal

But as Donald Trump's "eyes and ears," Ivanka Trump will "spending a lot of time staring at her own boobies," Bee jokes.

Some liberals pinned their hopes on the graceful daughter to be a "moderating force" and feminist ally. The media claimed that Ivanka Trump would be an advocate for climate science when she met with Leonardo DiCaprio.

But as Samantha Bee says, “Meeting with Leo DiCaprio is not a sign that you care about climate change, it’s a sign you were a teenager in the ’90s.”

Bee gave a comprehensive rundown on why the fantasy that Ivanka Trump is a chip off the old man's block: just as corrupt and superficial, but with better hair.

Ivanka Trump's White House role comes down to eight simple words: “pushing her dad’s dodgy agenda with a smile.”

