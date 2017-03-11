Advertising

Earlier this week, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee unknowingly used a clip of a young man with stage 4 brain cancer named Kyle Coddington in a segment about "Nazi Hair." Since then, the show as tweeted an apology to Coddington, as well as removed him from the piece. On Friday, March 10, Coddington went on FOX & Friends to discuss what is now being called Hairgate, and explain why he didn't think the show's apology was enough.

We deeply apologize for offending @_that_kyle in our CPAC segment. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) March 9, 2017

On the segment, Coddington says that he has not heard further from Samantha Bee, aside from the tweet that was issued from the show's official account, and a $1,000 donation that was made to his GoFundMe to help defray treatment costs.

.@_that_kyle shares that though Bee apologized on Twitter & donated to him, she hasn't reached out to him directly | https://t.co/UNOR7ZsWSw pic.twitter.com/I45U4llfeP — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 10, 2017

While Coddington appreciated the donation, he felt that the show's response was "kind of a half apology," USA Today reports. "I would say the effects of this go much further than just insulting me and the illness itself. It's just inconsiderate and very unprofessional to you know lump together anyone who has a certain hairstyle or just by the way they look."

Coddington also released an official statement on the issue in which he says that "this kind of behavior should be rejected by both sides of the aisle," referring to the two major political parties. Coddington says that he is a registered Democrat and has been "'Never Trump' through the entirety of the 2016 election cycle." But it's also clear that FOX & Friends, a conservative show, used the segment to create negative sentiment towards liberal news outlets at large, and that many will see Coddington's story as another reason to reject Democrats across the board (even though Coddington is a Democrat). So, there you have it: a liberal show accidentally mocks a liberal man for a typically "conservative" haircut, and issues a less-than-personal apology. Luckily Coddington is staying positive and had some words of hope for anyone fighting cancer.

"Never give up....that's the worst thing you could do. There's always a chance." -Kyle Coddington's message to those also fighting cancer pic.twitter.com/BxF4jN8W7Q — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 10, 2017

