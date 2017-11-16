Sam Bee addresses Louis C.K. and why you can't condemn 'perverts' just when it's convenient.

Full Frontal host Samantha Bee spent a five minute segment eviscerating an alleged sexual predator, Alabama Republican Roy Moore, and his hometown defenders before turning the focus to her own world of comedy.

"It's easy to condemn someone else's predator," said Bee, "but it's harder when it's your own critically acclaimed sexual pervert." As she delivered the line, Louis C.K.'s face blew up on the screen behind her.

"I can scream about Roy Moore all day... but it won't matter if his own neighbors keeps making excuses for him. Each community has to kick out their own creeps. That applies whether you're in politics, entertainment, or whatever the fuck you call Steven Seagal's profession."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=24&v=t1shnJT8NCY

"We've made some important progress in the entertainment industry," continued Bee over the faces of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and—again—Louis C.K. "But it is not enough. Everyone in Hollywood is patting themselves on the back for exiling Harvey Weinstein but this week The Hollywood Reporter raved about Daddy's Home 2, proclaiming Mel Gibson is once again family friendly."

Bee ended her segment by begging Alabama voters to register to vote so they could prove they're better than "liberal, sex crazed Hollywood."