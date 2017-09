Advertising

This week on Game of Thrones, after many years and many different faces, Arya Stark returned to Winterfell!!!!!!!

Rollin' with the homies. Tumblr

While Sansa was a little bit weirded out to see that her little sister has turned into the world's adorable assassin, the Stark reunion that the usual cynical wasteland of Twitter dot com to feel feelings.

Advertising

There's not much better than watching a Stark reunion. #GameOfThrones — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) August 7, 2017

That episode had me feeling warm Stark sisters reuniting then overwhelmed I wanted Jamie to die but I didn't then the dragon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TV6q9U5zbx — LatriceRenee (@Detroiter4life) August 7, 2017

A GIRL IS ARYA STARK OF WINTERFELL



AND A GIRL IS HOME #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iUxW9dxmmo — Louise Belcher (@soykawai) August 7, 2017

Advertising

sansa, arya and bran walking around winterfell together pic.twitter.com/jiazuczZWJ — katie (@ktjreid) August 7, 2017

People also noticed how weird this all must be for Sansa.

Sansa realizing her siblings are sociopaths #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/GSYXHOKVzq — divine feminine (@callme_lupe) August 7, 2017

#ThronesYall Sansa be all like why everybody coming back weird? pic.twitter.com/mo6F7PUjEa — Harper Stone (@helpmeobi1) August 7, 2017

Advertising

Sansa's face when she realizes she's the new Rickon of the Starks that are left. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8V7pdguRIp — Alyna Campero (@AlynaBelen) August 7, 2017

Sansa realizing Arya is the superior Stark and the actual queen of everything #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8x6rArzYu3 — ChicagoFirePD (@ChicagoFireCPD) August 7, 2017

Sansa: ARYA HI

there have been some changes

bran is home but he is a bird now — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 7, 2017

Advertising

It's almost unfair.

Sansa is big mad that all of her siblings leveled up while they were gone and all she got was little finger #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/jqGYIgcsRc — ♥️b (@MsAryaStark) August 7, 2017

But next up: Arya and Jon. Prepare the tears for flowing.

Giphy

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.