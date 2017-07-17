Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

During the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones, fans started noticing something interesting about Sansa's hair. It looks like Cersei's.

Same hair as Cersei. Same look as Cersei. I think Sansa has learnt from the best.. #GOTs7 pic.twitter.com/9jeypzOVab — Sansa Stark (@VengefulStark) June 1, 2017

Is it me, or Sansa's hair looks just like Cersei's some seasons ago?#GameOfThrones — Elvis (@ElvisPineWriter) July 17, 2017

Is Sansa's new Game of Thrones hairstyle a clue we should overreact to? Well, it's the internet, and we're talking about Game of Thrones, so yes. It's not just Sansa's hair that's giving everyone major Cersei-vibes.

"Give me the Cersei." -- Season 3 Cersei alongside current Sansa. HBO

You'll remember early in the new episode, when Sansa pushes Jon to punish the children of families that betrayed him. He refuses, and later they talk strategy. The topic lands on their Lannister enemy: Cersei.

"You're the military man, but I know her," says Sansa. "If you're her enemy, she'll never stop until she's destroyed you. Everyone who's ever crossed her she's found a way to murder."

"You almost sound as if you admire her," mentions Jon, who it's important to remember has just crossed Sansa.

"I learned a great deal from her," she answers.

The blatant foreshadowing gets even more alarming when you discover this interview actress Sophie Turner did with Refinery 29, reflecting on Sansa's "ever-changing 'dos."

"There's always a pattern," said Turner. "It's never random."

Sansa’s hair is constantly reflecting the people she’s learning from, or mimicking, or inspired by at the time. When she’s Cersei’s prisoner, and she’s kind of absorbing all her manipulative techniques, it’s reflected in her hairstyle, and when she’s finding the spirit of Margaery in herself, she wears her hair like Margaery.

So what does it say that Sansa's back to Cersei's hairstyle?

Does it mean she's becoming evil? Becoming Cersei? Does it mean she's going to kill Jon Snow and take his throne? Does it mean that, one day, she'll wear Kit Harrington's disembodied curls like a morbid, deathly crown of ultimate victory?

Maybe.

But when Sansa grows Littlefinger's goatee, that's when we'll really panic.

