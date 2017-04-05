Advertising

The cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been busy recently. As the show celebrates its 20th anniversary, there have been plenty of interviews and full cast reunions that prove these people are immune to aging.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played Buffy on the show, stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, where Andy Cohen invited her to play a Buffy-themed round of "Shag, Marry, Kill."

Gellar was given the choice of three Buffy characters: Angel, Spike, and Xander. She had to choose which one she'd marry, which one she'd shag, and which one she'd kill.

Here's Gellar's final verdict: I mean, I guess [marry] Angel. But can you really marry the undead? Shag Spike, obviously…I don’t want to kill Xander though. I don’t have to! You can’t make me! You can’t make me do it!

She decided to marry Angel, shag Spike, and try to somehow weasel her way out of killing Xander. I think she can do it. She spent all that time fighting off vampires and demons, after all. I'm sure she can talk her way out of it.

